Ubisoft aware of Xbox Ubisoft+ issues but no fix in sight for affected players

Many Xbox players have been reporting problems accessing their Ubisoft+ subscriptions for over a month now. According to reports, this has been the case for a large number of Xbox users who are discovering that the service cannot work for them.

Players first began to flood social media and forums such as Reddit with mentions of the issues. From what they describe, the Ubisoft+ app on Xbox simply won't launch at all or log them into their account.

"About a month ago, Ubi+ just all of a sudden stopped working on my Xbox and hasn't worked since," a player wrote on Reddit. Frustrated customers opened support tickets with Ubisoft, but very little has been made to actually resolve the underlying problem.

Others have had to cancel their subscriptions altogether after weeks of paying for a service they are unable to use. One Redditor said, "It's been about 3 weeks. My ticket was closed and no more info has been provided, but its still not working. I've cancelled the service and have about a week of time left."

In an official statement to EuroGamer, Ubisoft acknowledged that it's aware of a technical issue that prevents some players from connecting their Ubisoft+ subscription to Xbox. It investigates the cause but hasn't given an estimated time for a fix. It also says it "will share an update with impacted players as soon as possible".

Ubisoft+ is the studio's game streaming and download service, offering subscribers entry to a big chunk of the company's games. Understandably, affected customers want more communication and compensation for the downtime. Weeks have passed with no news of a fix, raising questions about whether Ubisoft is handling the matter properly.

This is an inopportune time for such a pervasive problem, as Ubisoft prepares to launch its latest major game, Assassin's Creed Shadows, just a few months from now.