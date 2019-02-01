Ubisoft is giving away Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China for free on Uplay

Celebrating the Chinese New Year Ubisoft has begun a new giveaway via its Uplay storefront on PC, putting up Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China for anyone to grab. The game is the first entry in the Chronicles line of Assassin's Creed spin-offs.

As evident by the name, the game is set in China, where players take the role of Shao Jun from the Chinese Assassins Brotherhood during 1526. This formidable assassin has even trained under Ezio Auditore himself.

Unlike the games from the main series, however, the Chronicles line is largely played in the 2.5D perspective. There are still stealth and parkour gameplay aspects, as well as plenty of weaponry to fight enemies with - even a "hidden shoe blade".

Normally being $9.99, Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China can claimed right now for free via the Uplay client or by heading here and logging in with a Uplay account. The giveaway is slated to end on February 5.

Moreover, for anyone who's keen on completing their Assassin's Creed collection or just Ubisoft games, the company is also running a store-wide sale until February 11.