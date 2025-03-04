Ubisoft reportedly reboots unannounced live-service project set in Far Cry universe

Far Cry 6

Aside from its classic games like Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft hasn't been having the best of luck with creating and sustaining live service experiences in recent years. Now, according to a new report, the company has decided to reboot a multiplayer extraction shooter its teams have been developing, one based on the popular Far Cry franchise.

The report comes from insider Tom Henderson (Insider-Gaming), who has been following Ubisoft's internal dealings for a while now. Per several sources familiar with the project, Ubisoft has reportedly rebooted the extraction shooter, dubbed Project Maverick, after an internal review. The report does not say what stage the game was in when everyone went back the drawing board.

The game had been set in Alaska, where players would be surviving and attempting to escape with the threat of other players, the weather, the wilderness and NPCs looming all the way till extraction. Ubisoft Montreal is reportedly working with Ubisoft Sherbrooke to start developing the project from scratch.

The sources had also said that the staff involved with the project have mostly been moved to help with Far Cry 7 (Project Blackbird) development, while 50 Ubisoft developers are seemingly still in limbo looking for a project to be assigned to them.

Despite the added resources in the form of budget and staff (with five teams inside Ubisoft reportedly being involved), Henderson's sources are apparently skeptical of Ubisoft's 2026 internal launch plans for Far Cry 7. He says that Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Berlin, Ubisoft Annecy, Redstorm, and the team behind the multiplayer Far Cry game's tech are now all putting time into shipping Far Cry 7 on time, with playtesting already in progress.

While Ubisoft is yet to announce the next installment of its action FPS franchise, the single-player experience is rumored to feature a brand-new engine and a new style of campaign that attaches a time limit to finishing the story. Read some of the leaked details here.