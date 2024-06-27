Ubisoft wants yearly Assassin's Creed games, multiple remakes also in development

Assassin's Creed games may be returning to their original release cadence from the series' beginnings. In an interview on Ubisoft's own blog, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed some of the company's future plans for the popular action-adventure franchise with all its historical and mythological flairs.

"The goal is to have Assassin's Creed games come out more regularly, but not for it to be the same experience every year," says Guillemot regarding Ubisoft's plans.

The company used to launch an Assassin's Creed entry every year. From 2009's Assassin's Creed II through 2015's Syndicate, Ubisoft had a new game for the series ready yearly. Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey also landed one after the other in 2017 and 2018, respectively, much like last year's Mirage and the soon-to-come Shadows later this year.

Guillemot adds that "there will be plenty of experience variety" for these upcoming games, with "a lot of good things to come." This includes the next mainline entry that's slated to land after Assassin's Creed Shadows: Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe. "We're going to surprise people, I think," added Guillemot regarding this mysterious RPG entry set during the witch trials.

Guillemot also confirmed in the interview that the future of Assassin's Creed will include remakes of older games:

"Players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we've created in the past and modernize them; there are worlds in some of our older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich."

While no specific games were named during the interview, a report from last year said a remake of Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag is currently in development at Ubisoft. Considering the popularity of this entry set in the Golden Age of Piracy, it may be one of the projects the company is currently working on within its numerous studios.