Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" development begins, release timeline has been shared

Canonical has announced the start of development for Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”, it comes just a few weeks after the release of Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin”, which came out on April 17. According to the release schedule, Thursday, October 9, will be the release date of Ubuntu 25.10.

Ubuntu codenames are made up of an adjective and a noun, in this case, Questing and Quokka. The definition of Questing is: making a long or arduous search for something, while a Quokka is a marsupial from Australia that’s about the size of a cat, is a herbivore, and sleeps during the day. Following tradition, Canonical picked Quokka to raise awareness of the animal which has a conservation status of Vulnerable.

Some important dates during the development cycle are August 14 when the feature freeze will take place, September 4 when we get the user interface freeze, September 18 when we will be able to try out the beta, and October 9 when it’s released to the public. As a non-LTS release, it will only have nine months of support,

While the beta is still quite a way off, you can download the Ubuntu Daily Builds when available to get started testing earlier. This is particularly useful if you want to actively contribute to the development. Be warned that these daily builds can be very buggy, and at first, won’t look much like Ubuntu 25.10 will when it ships.

For anyone wondering if they will need to upgrade to this, the simple answer, if you are on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, is no. However, if you’re using interim releases such as Ubuntu 25.04 or 24.10, then you’ll probably want to upgrade when it becomes available.