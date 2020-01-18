Unboxing HP's new Spectre x360 13 with its 4K OLED display

Back in September, HP refreshed its Spectre x360 13 with Intel's Ice Lake processors. The new 10nm chips use Iris Plus Graphics, so there's a big boost in performance over the previous generation. But that's not all that's new about the Spectre x360.

The bezels have been shrunken down on all sides. No longer is HP using big top and bottom bezels. The company shrunk down not only the webcam, but also the IR camera, to make them both fit in the smaller top bezel. Naturally, that means that the whole machine fits in a smaller footprint, closer to what we've seen in Dell's XPS 13 lineup.

Another feature, a feature that I waited for in my review unit, is that it comes with an option for a 4K OLED display. HP also tackled the problem of vibrant colors with OLED. After all, vibrant colors are pretty, but there are certain work flows where more accurate colors are necessary. That's why HP built in a utility that lets you select from various color profiles for photo editing, video editing, and more.

Check out the unboxing video below: