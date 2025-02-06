Unofficial free app makes Windows 11, Windows 10 faster by making bloat removal simple

In the last couple of months, we conducted a couple of tests to see how well the latest Windows 11 feature update, 24H2, compares performance-wise with 23H2. Mostly the two versions were close enough in performance except in some particular situations that were certainly interesting.

First, we did an in-place upgrade review and then later did a clean install testing to see which was better.

One reason that Windows can get 'heavy' is because of the number of background processes or tasks that run, and some of them the user may not even need. Interestingly, in our benchmarks too, we noted slow application starts at least when synthetic benchmarking.

Microsoft is well aware of this and published a detailed guide last year about ways to improve the Windows start-up performance. The guide is a relatively safe way to fix any slow- or sluggishness you may be feeling about your system.

For enthusiasts who like to dig deeper and love to play around with various tools, there is a new one on the block. Dubbed "NoBloatbox," the app promises to make the removal of bloatware on Windows simple.

With the latest update, the utility gains the ability to work on Windows 11 24H2 as well. It also works on Windows 10 too.

The changelog says:

Replaces: Bloatbox 0.20.0 (Perseus) New Versioning: NoBloatbox picks up where the previous version left off. New Signature File: The latest signature file targets1124H2, specifically optimized for Windows 11 24H2, can be found in the "Assets" section. This signature ensures better compatibility and accuracy for detecting bloatware on Windows 11.

The author of the app has also published a simple step-by-step guide on how to use it:

Download a Filter or a Plugin



Download the filter file for Windows 11 or Windows 10 – a list of programs identified as bloatware. A default filter file is always included with the app (see “Assets”), but you can also use custom filters from the community. Drag-and-Drop



Simply drag and drop the downloaded filter file into the highlighted box in the app. Bloatware Search



The bloatware search begins, and from there, you can start filtering and removing unwanted programs with ease!

You can try the utility by downloading it as well as the JSON plugin files from the app's official GitHub repo. As always though, keep in mind that the best place to try a third-party app is always in a VM.