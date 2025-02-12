US and UK refuse to join global declaration on trustworthy AI

The United States and the United Kingdom refused to sign a statement for the safe, secure, and reliable development of artificial intelligence (AI). The statement, signed by approximately 60 nations at the AI Action Summit in Paris, urged international collaboration and regulation to guarantee the accountable use of AI technology.

The abstention by the US and UK from the communique has surprised world leaders and CEOs in the tech industry. US Vice President JD Vance, speaking on behalf of the Trump administration, was clear that the US will continue to dominate the AI sector, saying, "The Trump administration will ensure that the most powerful AI systems are built in the US, with American-designed and manufactured chips."

Vance's speech was interpreted as a shift from the Biden administration's policy, which had formerly embraced global collaboration on AI governance. The US representative expressed concern over the terminology employed in the statement, specifically "reinforcing international cooperation to promote coordination in international governance."

The UK government was also concerned, with a government source saying the language of the declaration was "too restrictive." That is compared to the UK's past participation in such declarations at earlier AI summits.

In contrast, Europe is attempting to seize a greater share of the AI business to prevent reliance on the US and China. European leaders and policymakers at the AI Action Summit said that they would be investing approximately €200 billion in computing clusters and data centers to drive the region's AI activity.

The refusal to sign the declaration comes as competition between the US, China and Europe for AI dominance heats up. The release of a cheap AI model last week by comparatively new Chinese DeepSeek had Silicon Valley in a frenzy.

The US government's "America First" approach to AI development has raised concern among the global community. Vance's distrust of cooperation with "authoritarian regimes," has also fueled the geopolitical competition for the future of AI technology.

