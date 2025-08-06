U.S. feds get ChatGPT Enterprise access for only $1 a year

OpenAI today announced a new partnership with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to offer ChatGPT Enterprise to all federal executive branch employees for just $1 per agency for the next year. OpenAI claims that making ChatGPT Enterprise available to federal employees will help them spend less time on red tape and paperwork and more time on meaningful work.

Over the past few months, OpenAI says that it has been running pilot programs with various government agencies to evaluate the impact of ChatGPT in their day-to-day operations. Employees in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania reported saving an average of about 95 minutes per day on routine tasks. Additionally, over 85% of government employees in North Carolina shared positive feedback about using ChatGPT in their daily work.

As part of this new partnership, OpenAI for Government will offer the following:

All U.S. federal agencies will have access to ChatGPT Enterprise and its frontier models, including the o4 and o3 series, for a nominal fee of $1 per agency for the next year.

For an additional 60-day period, OpenAI will also offer unlimited use of premium features such as Deep Research and Advanced Voice Mode.

Simply providing access to tools is not sufficient for first-time users. Therefore, OpenAI has established a dedicated government user community and will offer custom introductory training sessions through the OpenAI Academy. OpenAI is also partnering with Slalom and the Boston Consulting Group to support responsible deployment and training efforts within government agencies.

As part of the ChatGPT Enterprise offering, OpenAI says it does not use user inputs or outputs to train or improve its models. This means government agencies should not need to worry about the security of data shared with ChatGPT by their employees. In addition, the GSA has officially issued an Authority to Use (ATU) for ChatGPT Enterprise.

Federal agencies interested in joining this OpenAI program can contact the National Customer Service Center or OpenAI to get started.

Considering the widespread use of Microsoft 365 across federal agencies, it wouldn’t be unexpected to see Microsoft introduce its Copilot generative AI assistant through a similar initiative. Such a move could enable agencies to adopt Copilot seamlessly, with minimal effort required for training or setup.