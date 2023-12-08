UUP Media Creator gets update with fixes for building Windows Insider ISOs

UUP Media Creator (UUP is short for Unified Update Platform) has received an update to version 3.1.9.2. The latest release fixes several issues, namely those preventing building images of Windows Insider preview builds higher than 26002.1010.

The update was announced on the DuoWOA Telegram Channel, where Gustave Monce, the maker of UUP Media Creator, publishes updates about its DuoWOA project that lets you install Windows 11 on the original and second-generation Surface Duo:

Here is the changelog for UUP Media Creator version 3.1.9.2:

Fixed an issue with creating alternative editions.

Ensured that an exception is thrown if all attempts fail in DismOperations. This change fixes issues when building ISO media for builds higher than 26002.1010

Fixed an issue with INF renaming.

Fixed broken paths for WCOS downloads.

Fixed broken winpe registry changes as part of germanium rework of NetDiagFx.

Bumped the version number to v3.1.9.2.

You can download UUP Media Creator version 3.1.9.2 from GitHub.

For those unfamiliar with the project, UUP Media Creator is a set of apps that let you download updates from Microsoft's Unified Update Platform (UUP). You can then use those downloads to build images of different Windows versions, such as Windows 10 or 11, Windows 10X (remember that?), Windows Server, Windows IoT, and more.

Not every Windows Insider build comes with official images, so third-party tools like UUP Media Creator often come in handy for those wanting to perform a clean installation of the latest preview build. That applies to the most recent Dev and Canary builds, 23601 and 26010.

UUP Media Creator is available on Windows, Linux, and macOS, but some features are available only to Windows users. Those include GUI, UUPMediaConverter for turning UUP files into usable ISOs, and a few more. You can find more details about UUP Media Creator in its GitHub repository.