Visual Studio Code 1.95 generates Python Docstring templates and more

Microsoft released the October 2024 (version 1.95) update for its popular code editor, Visual Studio Code. Like all VS Code updates, this one comes with plenty of improvements. Here's an overview of the main changes in this update:

Out of all these features, the option to be logged in to multiple GitHub accounts at the same time seems like it could greatly enhance the convenience of using VS Code for those with multiple GitHub accounts. Giving an example of how you can use multiple accounts, Microsoft says:

Use Account1 for Settings Sync and Account2 for the GitHub Pull Request extension

Use Account1 for the GitHub extension (to push) and Account2 for GitHub Copilot

To use the multiple account feature, just trigger a login action with a feature like Settings Sync or with an extension, and you'll be able to sign in with another account.

Another nice feature that affects Python coders is the ability to generate docstrings with Pylance. You can generate the docstrings by typing three double or single quotes, then pressing Ctrl + Space, selecting the lightbulb, and pressing the Generate Docstring code action. While Docstrings are not mandatory in Python programs, they're considered best practice as they help to improve code readability and maintainability.

If you already have Visual Studio Code, be on the lookout for this new update if you don't have it yet, or download it from the VS Code website.