Vivaldi 7.4 is out with improved keyboard shortcut and address bar controls

Good news for Vivaldi users: the browser has just received a new feature update, version 7.4. Dubbed "Polished, Simplified, and All Yours," the release offers improved keyboard shortcut controls, updates to the address bar, and overall "smoother browsing experience."

Vivaldi 7.4 is here! A thoughtful update that focuses on what truly matters to users: control and a smoother browsing experience. In a digital world dominated by cookie-cutter browsers and profit-first thinking, Vivaldi remains proudly independent, delivering a browser that puts people, not profit, first.

With Vivaldi 7.4, users can now customize keyboard shortcuts on a per-website basis, allowing them to prioritize Vivaldi shortcuts over the website shortcuts or vice versa. This ensures your custom shortcuts work wherever and whenever you need them. To adjust this setting, find the "Prioritize Website Shortcuts" in the "Privacy and Security" section (this works globally or per-website).

Next is the address bar. It received restructured settings for better clarity and various bug fixes and optimizations to speed things up. You can select what items appear in the address bar's drop-down menu, and the menu itself can now display up to 42 results.

Other changes in Vivaldi 7.4 include a new profile picker on startup. If you have multiple profiles in Vivaldi, the browser will prompt you to select a profile upon launch. However, if you do not like this behavior, you can tick off the "Show on startup" option. Also, the Windows and History panels received a visual refresh for a cleaner experience.

Finally, as usual, Vivaldi 7.4 brought stability and performance upgrades under the hood to make the browser faster, more reliable, and with "fewer hiccups." You can download Vivaldi from the official website.