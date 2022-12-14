VMware releases updates for Workstation Pro and Player to fix Windows 11 unsupported CPU bug

VMware has released a minor update for Workstation Pro and Workstation Player (free virtualization software) containing security patches and bugfixes. While security fixes in version 16.2.5 are unlikely to make users happy, customers will be glad to know that the latest release of VMware Workstation Pro and Player finally fixes the bug causing the "unsupported processor" error when installing Windows 11 or Windows Server 2022.

Here is the full changelog for VMware Workstation Pro and Workstation Player 16.2.5:

This release resolves CVE-2022-31705. For more information on this vulnerability and its impact on VMware products, see VMSA-2022-0033.

Installation of Microsoft Windows 11 or Windows Server 2022 on a virtual machine fails. When you try to install Microsoft Windows 11 or Windows Server 2022 operating system on a virtual machine, the installation might fail with the following error message: unsupported processor. This issue is [now] resolved.

Full release notes with links for download, system requirements, and prior releases are available in the official VMware documentation here (Workstation Pro) and here (Workstation Player). You can use the updated virtualization software from VMware to run the official virtual machines supplied by Microsoft that let you use Windows 11 for free until March 2023.