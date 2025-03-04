VMware Workstation Pro (free) fixes Windows 11 freezing, boot crash issue, and more

Broadcom today released a new Workstation Pro update, version 17.6.3. The new release fixes a freeze issue where Windows 11 hosts would become unresponsive. Aside from that, it also resolves a crash bug when the virtualization software is booting up.

The update also addresses a couple of security flaws tracked under IDs CVE-2025-22224 and CVE-2025-22225 which are TOCTOU (Time-of-Check Time-of-Use) vulnerabilities that can lead to out-of-bounds writes upon malicious code execution.

The full changelog is given below:

What's New The 17.6.3 release resolves CVE-2025-22224 and CVE-2025-22226. For more information on these vulnerabilities and their impact on Broadcom products, see VMSA-2025-0004.

VMware Workstation Pro no longer requires a license key and is now free for commercial, educational, and personal use.

VMware Workstation Pro 17.6.3 provides various bug fixes requested by customers. Known Issues The multi-monitor feature might not work correctly in specific topologies In specific situations, based on different hardware and topologies, the multi-monitor feature does not work as expected. You might see issues like reverting the topology to a single screen, or not cycling through monitors. Workaround: None. Resolved Issues When booting a virtual machine, VMware Workstation Pro might crash When booting a virtual machine, VMware Workstation Pro might crash on some systems. The issue is resolved in VMware Workstation Pro 17.6.3. VMware Workstation Pro installation fails on Centos 9 Stream with kernel versions above 5.14.0-432 If you try installing VMware Workstation Pro on Centos 9 Stream hosts with kernel versions above 5.14.0-432, you receive a compilation error. The issue is resolved in VMware Workstation Pro 17.6.3. Virtual machines on Windows 11 hosts become unresponsive after unlocking the host After locking or unlocking the host with a virtual machine installed on a Windows 11 host, the virtual machine becomes unresponsive. The issue is resolved in VMware Workstation 17.6.3.

To download the latest update, head over to Neowin's software stories page. You can also visit the official website.