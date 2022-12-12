Vodafone announces 5G coverage in five new UK airports

Vodafone has announced that its 5G service is now available at George Best Airport in Belfast and Newcastle International Airport. Dedicated 5G systems are also being installed by Exchange Communications at Birmingham, Edinburgh, and Glasgow airports.

Andrea Dona, Vodafone UK's Network and Development Director, said:

"Millions of passengers use these airports every year, so we’re delighted to be able to give them fast data speeds, however busy it gets. Meanwhile, each of these airports has an important role to play in their region and their local economy. So it’s great to be able to supply the connectivity they need to continue to grow and succeed.”

Vodafone's 5G technology offers improved speeds and a more stable connection, allowing for a better overall experience for users at the airports. The addition of 5G at these airports is a significant step forward for Vodafone and for the UK's communication infrastructure, now that 5G smartphones make up a significant chunk of sales.

