Vodafone UK broadband customers experience outage

Vodafone customers in the UK are currently experiencing a broadband outage that has been significant enough for the company to top Downdetector’s list of companies experiencing an outage. The reports started coming in at around 8:00 a.m. BST and peaked after 9:30 a.m. At the time of writing, just after eleven, the levels of people experiencing issues are still elevated.

The company’s customer support staff reported via Twitter that it was investigating a broadband connection issue. Vodafone said it’s working to get service restored as “quickly as possible”, but it’s too late for those whose workday has already been messed up.

Hey there👋 Hope you're well! Thanks for your message. We're currently investigating the broadband connection queries. Our dedicated teams are working to get everything restored as quickly as possible. Waz — Vodafone UK (@VodafoneUK) April 10, 2023

According to BBC News, Vodafone is one of several broadband providers that have made large mid-contract price rises, with some seeing bills rise by 15%. With inflation raging, people on the minimum wage are seeing a significant increase in their salary as of April and those earning more than the minimum wage will also likely be getting increased salaries. To accommodate these rises, Vodafone is passing the costs onto customers.

If you are experiencing broadband issues and need to get work done from home, the next best option is to get out your smartphone and switch on tethering. You can then get connected to the internet on your computer via your mobile data connection.