Wait for One UI 7 stable update just got longer, as Samsung tipped to push three more betas

With the launch of the Galaxy S25 series last month, many expected Samsung to start rolling out the One UI 7 stable update for eligible Galaxy models, with the Galaxy S24 series first in line. However, hopes were shattered when rumors about Samsung planning one more One UI 7 beta emerged.

Samsung is already running late with the One UI 7 roll-out and the latest leak just adds salt to the wounds of those patiently waiting for the stable update to knock on the doors of their Galaxy smartphones.

According to reliable tipster Tarun Vats on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Samsung is planning to roll out not one, but three more One UI 7 beta updates. This means, there will be a total of six One UI 7 betas for the Galaxy S24 series—still fewer than nine One UI 6 beta updates Samsung pushed for the Galaxy S23 series before the stable update arrived.

Based on the leaked schedule, the One UI 7 Beta 4 could arrive this month, and Beta 5 might land in March, with the One UI 7 Beta 6 update arriving in April. Vats said that after the One UI 7 Beta 6 update, the stable update should roll out.

The wait will be worth it pic.twitter.com/8eqPprxV2o — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) February 14, 2025

One UI 7 is a featured-packed update, and is safe to say, one of the biggest One UI upgrades. It brings several new UI elements, such as Now Bar, Now Brief, new icons, new battery icons, new AOD features, a vertical app drawer, call transcripts, and a bunch of AI-powered features.