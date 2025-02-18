Watch Dogs: Legion, EA Sports F1 24, and more coming to Game Pass

Microsoft has revealed what games are coming to Game Pass members in the second half of February. Almost all the games the company announced for its game subscription service in the first February wave have now landed, save for Avowed, which is releasing today. The latest wave doesn’t tout many titles, but they are rather big releases for the services, touting Ubisoft and EA games.

Here are all the games incoming to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate later this month:

Avowed (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – February 18

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – February 18 EA Sports F1 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – February 20

(Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – February 20 Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – February 20

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – February 20 Watch Dogs: Legion (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 25

The Xbox first-party release Avowed is coming out later today on Game Pass just as its standard edition goes live, offering the Obsidian-developed RPG to all subscribers for no extra cost.

As new titles arrive, Game Pass is losing quite a few titles this month, too, and that includes some big names like Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, Warhammer 40K: Boltgun, Space Engineers, and two remastered Yakuza entries:

F1 22 (Console and PC) EA Play

Gris (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC)

PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Space Engineers (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza 3 Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza 4 Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

With February announcements for Game Pass now over, expect the next wave to be revealed on March 4.