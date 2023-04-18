We may have a better idea on when we can buy the Google Pixel Fold and for how much

It seems like we have been waiting forever for the Google Pixel Fold. Now a new report claims to have some more info for the launch timetable for the highly rumored foldable smartphone from Google.

Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech used his Twitter account to reveal what he says are the plans to launch the Pixel Fold. He states that the smartphone will be revealed as part of the Google I/O 2023 developers conference on May 10. That's also when he says pre-orders for the phone are supposed to go live on the Google Store site.

Google Pixel Fold



Announcement: May 10

Pre-order from Google Store: May 10

Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30

Available: June 27 pic.twitter.com/11zMixDdYy — jon prosser (@jon_prosser) April 17, 2023

While those dates were expected, Prosser adds that preorders for the phone will also go live on May 30 for partners and wireless carriers. He does not state what those partners and carriers could do. Finally, he says the Pixel Fold will actually be available in stores on June 27. That's in alignment with previous rumors that the phone will be available sometime in June.

In a follow up Twitter post, Prosser claims the price of the Pixel Fold will be a whopping $1,700. Obviously, that will be the highest price ever for a Pixel smartphone, from a brand that in the past has prided itself on making flagship devices for lower prices. We will have to see what the reception will be for the Pixel Fold when it gets officially revealed in just a few weeks.