Weekend PC Game Deals: Massive publisher specials, Doom bundles, and more

The bundle space expanded with an interesting bundle this week, and it's full of games from id Software and Machine Games. The aptly named id and Friends bundle brings along three tiers of items.

For paying $5, you get access to Doom 64 and Doom 3. Going up a rung gets you the newer Doom, the classic Doom and Doom II, as well as Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, all for $12.

The final tier of the bundle costs $28 and brings Doom Eternal, its Year One DLC season pass, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Meanwhile, Chuchel landed as the newest freebie from the Epic Games Store. This is another point-and-click adventure title developed by Amanita Design, the same studio that's behind indie hits like Machinarium, Botanicula, and Samorost series.

Released in 2018, Chuchel lands as a humorous tale following a ball of dust and a precious cherry that's been stolen from him. There are 30 levels to surpass as Chuchel hunts down his cherry from the giant hand that keeps taking it.

The latest giveaway will come to an end on Thursday, May 1. On the same day, Super Space Club is landing as the next freebie.

Big Deals

Some massive publisher promotions are active this weekend, with Rockstar, Microsoft, and more companies attaching discounts to their biggest games. With all that and more, here's our hand-picked big deals list for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store currently has some special promotions running for its share of DRM-free titles too. Here are some highlights:

