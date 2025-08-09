Weekend PC Game Deals: Massive Warner bundles, indie specials, NFS classics, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

We start off with bundles, as the Humble Store has brought in another collaboration with Warner Bros. Games. Featuring two tiers, the bundle contains 16 items with superheroes, fighting games, and much more.

For paying $7, you receive Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Watchmen: The End is Nigh Part 1 and 2 Bundle, Mad Max, MORTAL KOMBAT XL, Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition, Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition, and Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition.

Going up a tier will cost you $12 in total, with that adding on Gotham Knights, Back 4 Blood, Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition, FEAR: Ultimate Shooter Edition, Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition, Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, Batman: Arkham Origins, and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition.

At the same time, the store is also running the Uncharted Realms Bundle. This four-tier collection is carrying nine games, including Journey to the Savage Planet, The Forgotten City, A Short Hike, Under the Waves, and more indies for a total of $12.

Next up is the latest Choice Bundle that went live earlier this week. The August refresh has the JRPG hit Persona 5 Royal as its headliner.

Persona 5 Royal, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, My Time at Sandrock, Let's School, Lil Gator Game, Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip, Wildmender, and Warpips are now available for all subscribers to claim on Steam.

You'll have to pay $15 to grab all eight games for this Choice bundle. The month-long bundle will come to an end on September 2, giving you plenty of time to decide on whether you want it.

The Epic Games Store's newest giveaway was a two-game special, this time bringing Road Redemption and 112 Operator.

Road Redemption may spark memories of those who remember Road Rash, offering an action-packed bike racing experience with plenty of weapon swinging and kicking. Local co-op play is enabled too. Next, 112 Operator is an emergency services simulator that lets you choose to play in almost any city in the world. The title has you dispatching various rescue equipment for everything from traffic incidents to natural disasters.

The Road Redemption and 112 Operator giveaways on the Epic Games Store end on August 14, which is when Hidden Folks and Totally Reliable Delivery Service will become the newest freebies.

Big Deals

Sales from indie studios, Telltale classics, hit JRPGs, and much more are a part of weekend deals this time. With all those and more, here are our hand-picked big deals for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store is having a rather big selection of weekend offers for its DRM-free games too. Here are some highlights:

