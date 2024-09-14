Weekend PC Game Deals: Packed Bundlefests, Sony hits, racers for cheap, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Fanatical kicked off a brand-new Bundlefest promotion this week, and it has more than a few collections to check out.

Ones that caught our attention include the Build your own Special Editions Bundle. For $6.99 you can pick two games from a list containing hits like The Evil Within, rebooted Wolfenstein games, Fallout 3 and New Vegas, Dishonored and more.

Another is the Elder Scrolls Bundle that touts Morrowind, Oblivion, Skyrim, The Elder Scrolls Online, and more for $15.99. Other interesting picks include the Prestige Collection containing Hi-Fi Rush, Star Wars titles, and Dying Light among its picks, the Very Positive Bundle with well-received indies, the Play on the Go Bundle for handheld PC owners, the Dead Rising Bundle from Capcom, and much more.

The Epic Games Store’s latest freebie was a double drop of indies containing Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland and Super Crazy Rhythm Castle.

Released only a few days ago, Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is a brand-new adventure featuring the classic cartoon characters Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil. This time the group is imagining they are in a video game, and players are controlling them through various side-scrolling platforming and puzzle levels. Meanwhile, Super Crazy Rhythm Castle offers a rhythm adventure that offers co-op action and puzzles to complete while keeping the beat with friends.

The double giveaway is set to last until September 19. Coming up next are copies of The Last Stand: Aftermath and TOEM as freebies on the same day.

Humble also had a bundle to show off this week, and it’s filled with music games virtual reality titles.

The Rhythm Is Gonna Get You Bundle has Spin Rhythm XD and Thumper in the $8 starting tier. It is joined by Ragnarock, Drums Rock, and PowerBeats VR in the second tier, which comes in at $12. The final tier costs $15, and it finishes off with copies of Pistol Whip, Synth Riders, and Audio Trip.

There are three weeks left in this bundle before Humble sends it away.

Free Events

Three games are available to try out this weekend as part of Steam free weekend offers. First up is Forza Horizon 5 from the Playground Games team of Xbox. The hugely popular open-world racing game takes players to Mexico in this entry, giving you access to hundreds of types of races that take you across various biomes.

Next, the open-world survival crafter V Rising is here with a free weekend of its own. The title has you being a weakened vampire regaining power, gaining loyal servants, building castles, and slaying holy soldiers either solo or in co-op. Lastly, Ubisoft’s tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege is celebrating the launch of its latest season with a free-to-play promotion of its own, this one is available to try on Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store.

Big Deals

The latest promotions live this weekend include plenty of franchise and publisher specials, and that includes a whole lot of Sony games, Forza racing titles, a few Bohemia Interactive milsim entries, Ghost Recon classics, and much more. Here are our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store’s latest deals on its DRM-free games include hits from popular franchises, THQ Nordic classics, post-apocalyptic experiences, and more. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.