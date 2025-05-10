Weekend PC Game Deals: Paradox specials, Xbox and bullet hell bundles, and much more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Since it's a new month, Humble refreshed its Choice bundle earlier this week, releasing eight more games for subscription holders to add to their library.

The May bundle carried The Thaumaturge, Amnesia: The Bunker, Evil West, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter, Ultros, and Corpse Keeper.

It will cost you $12 to get all eight games. As a Humble Choice Bundle, though, you can ponder the contents until June 3, when a new selection of titles will replace these.

The Humble Store also partnered with Microsoft for a special bundle this week. Carrying eight games from Xbox, it is split into two tiers.

Paying $5 gets you Sunset Overdrive, Battletoads, and Broken Age to start. Hopping up to complete the bundle will cost you $10, adding Wasteland 3, Quantum Break, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, and As Dusk Falls.

At the same time, Humble is offering a 9-game collection filled with bullet hell experiences.

Costing $10, the bundle contains Vampire Survivors, Picayune Dreams, Genome Guardian, Atomicrops, The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia, Patch Quest, AK-xolotl: Together, Genesis Survivors, and Survivors of the Dawn.

Over on the Epic Games Store, a couple of indie games landed as the latest freebies this week. The ongoing freebies offer brought in Deadtime Defenders and Touch Type Tale this time.

Deadtime Defenders lands as a single-player looter shooter experience with RPG elements, offering a single-player campaign and plenty of rare weapons to find. Meanwhile, Touch Type Tale is a real-time strategy title that adds a typing twist to things by letting players control their troops, manage resources, and build structures all by typing the words that appear on screen.

The double giveaway is slated to run until Thursday, May 15, with mystery freebies coming in next time.

Publishers like Paradox have plenty of discounts available this weekend, and there's also a war games sale, a Mafia franchise sale, and much more to check out too. With those and more, here are the hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

The GOG store's latest deals include shooters, building games, and much more, all DRM-free. Here are some highlights:

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.