Weekend PC Game Deals: Puzzle Fest grabs, Bundled Souls, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble showed up with a brand-new bundle this week, and it's full of Souls-likes, essentially games with systems inspired by FromSoftware's RPG titles.

The Striking Soulslikes Bundle begins with a $5 tier, offering a copy of Salt and Sanctuary, but putting down $10 also gets you Blade of Darkness and Mortal Shell. The $15 tier only adds one more game, a copy of Aeterna Noctis, but Humble will be adding more games to this section later. Paying $18 gets you the complete bundle, which gets you Sands of Aura and Loot River.

The bundle has two weeks in its timer before it goes away. Don't forget it's the final week to grab the April Choice bundle too, which is offering Death Stranding, Aliens Fireteam, and other titles.

The Epic Games Store's newest double drop of free games brought copies of Breathedge and Poker Club.

Breathedge is an open-world survival game set in outer space. You and your immortal chicken must figure out the cause of a mysterious spaceship crash, while crafting tools, controlling space stations, and more. Meanwhile, Poker Club offers a simulation of a global poker tour, letting you get your character through tournaments, both against AI and other players.

The two games are free to claim until April 4, which is when three titles will arrive as the next freebies: Against All Odds, Horizon Chase Turbo, and Kao the Kangaroo.

Free Events

You have three games to try out for free this weekend, and kicking things off is Grounded. The Obsidian Entertainment-developed cooperative survival RPG has you stuck in a backyard and its various insects as four miniaturized kids. Next up is Deceive Inc, a multiplayer spy game offering a mix of stealth and action with plenty of sci-fi gadgets.

Also free-to-play this weekend is TerraTech, an open sandbox where you get to design and build machines of any nature using a multitude of blocks, playable both solo and in coop. Lastly, the battle royale Naraka Bladepoint lets you be a martial arts master with 60-player rounds focused on high mobility and melee combat.

Big Deals

It's another weekend chockfull of publisher deals. This time it's Devolver Digital that's offering discounts for almost all its wares, while Golden Week sales are also starting to kick off. Don't forget about Valve's latest festival too, which this time is focused on discounting all sorts of puzzle games. Here are the latest big deals available right now:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store is going back to its roots with the absolutely packed Good Old Games Week of discounts kicking off, all DRM-free. Star Wars games have also joined in on the action, preparing for all the May the 4th celebrations. There is a giveaway happening on the front page too, with a copy of Under The Moon being offered for the low, low price of free.

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs. As always, there's an enormous amount of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

