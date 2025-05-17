Weekend PC Game Deals: Zombies to slay, creatures to collect, fresh bundles, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
Starting off with bundles, the Humble Store brought along two new bundles this week as well for PC gamers. You can check out the charity bundle aimed at diabetes research first, which carries The Walking Dead, its 400 Days DLC, the complete Batman Telltale Series, Observation, Station to Station, Never Alone, as well as two Sam & Max games for $10.
Next up, the Team17 Chains of Command collection comes in offering a three-tier bundle. This one hosts Narita Boy, Honey, I Joined a Cult, and King of the Castle in the first round for $5. Next, paying at least $13 gets you Thymesia, Conscript, and Warcana. Paying the full $20 adds on two more games: Hell Let Loose and Classified: France '44.
From the Epic Games Store's freebie corner arrived two fresh games this weekend. As its yearly Mega Sale is also underway, the giveaways are higher profile than usual, which this week turned out to be copies of Dead Island 2 and Happy Game.
Dead Island 2 is a zombie-infested action RPG touting a deeply detailed dismemberment system for taking down the undead in various creative ways. Three-player cooperative play and a horde mode are included here as well. Next, the title Happy Game is another point-and-click adventure by the creators behind titles like Botanicula and Chuchel, but this time, it's a horror experience.
The double giveaway will last on the Epic Games Store until May 22. A triple mystery freebie is being prepared to be unveiled on the same day too.
Free Events
This weekend you have three free events to try out on Steam without needing to open your wallet.
First up is House Flipper 2, the home renovation and building title that now touts cooperative play and sandbox modes.
Next, the Paradox-published factory-making title Foundry is also having a free event on Steam right now, letting you have a go at building up its production lines and mining complexes in multiplayer. Lastly, the extraction game Legacy: Steel & Sorcery is offering up the fully multiplayer fantasy experience to try out over the weekend as well.
Big Deals
The discounts of this weekend come from several events, including a Creator Collector Fest, specials from some smaller publishers, and much more. Here's our hand-picked big deals list for the weekend:
- Alan Wake 2 – $27.99 on Epic Store
- Manor Lords – $27.99 on Steam
- Last Epoch – $27.99 on Steam
- House Flipper 2 – $25.99 on Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $23.99 on Steam
- Palworld – $22.49 on Steam
- Slime Rancher 2 – $20.99 on Steam
- Ooblets – $17.99 on Steam
- Sifu – $15.99 on Steam
- Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced – $15.29 on Steam
- FOUNDRY – $14.99 on Steam
- Against the Storm – $14.99 on Steam
- EVERSPACE 2 – $14.99 on Steam
- Pacific Drive – $14.99 on Steam
- Unrailed 2: Back on Track – $14.99 on Steam
- Clanfolk – $14.99 on Steam
- Pharaoh: A New Era – $14.94 on Steam
- Cuphead – $13.99 on Steam
- Cat Quest III – $13.99 on Steam
- Temtem – $13.49 on Steam
- Cult of the Lamb – $12.49 on Steam
- HUMANKIND – $12.49 on Steam
- Sker Ritual – $12.49 on Steam
- Dead Cells – $12.49 on Steam
- BioShock: The Collection – $12 on Steam
- Crysis 2 Remastered – $11.99 on Steam
- Eternights – $11.99 on Steam
- Lorn's Lure – $10.49 on Steam
- Galactic Civilizations III – $10.19 on Steam
- Bugsnax – $9.99 on Steam
- Streets of Rage 4 – $9.99 on Steam
- Kerbal Space Program – $9.99 on Steam
- Scorn – $9.99 on Steam
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn – $9.99 on Steam
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition – $9.99 on Steam
- Tchia – $9.89 on Steam
- NBA 2K25 – $9.79 on Steam
- Digimon World: Next Order – $9.59 on Steam
- Kenshi – $8.99 on Steam
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister – $8.99 on Steam
- Moss – $7.99 on Steam
- The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante – $7.99 on Steam
- Dicefolk – $7.49 on Steam
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One – $6.74 on Steam
- Pan'orama – $6.29 on Steam
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $5.99 on Steam
- En Garde! – $5.99 on Steam
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition – $4.99 on Steam
- Tinykin – $4.99 on Steam
- Maid of Sker – $4.74 on Steam
- Darkwood – $3.74 on Steam
- Late Shift – $3.59 on Steam
- The Complex – $3.44 on Steam
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter – $2.99 on Steam
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments – $2.99 on Steam
- Black Mesa – $1.99 on Steam
- Dead Island 2 – $0 on Epic Store
- Happy Game – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The DRM-free games that are on discount this weekend on the GOG store include pixel-art titles, tactics and sim games, and much more. Here are some highlights:
- Diplomacy is Not an Option - $13.49 on GOG
- Project Wingman - $12.49 on GOG
- Trine: Ultimate Collection - $11.49 on GOG
- Streets of Rage 4 - $9.99 on GOG
- Midnight Fight Express - $9.99 on GOG
- Old World - $9.99 on GOG
- Thimbleweed Park - $7.99 on GOG
- Cossacks 3 - $6.79 on GOG
- Saints Row: The Third™ Remastered - $5.99 on GOG
- Starbound - $5.99 on GOG
- Chorus - $4.99 on GOG
- Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Crysis - $4.99 on GOG
- King's Bounty II - Duke's Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Worms Revolution Gold Edition - $4.67 on GOG
- A Short Hike - $4.39 on GOG
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition - $4 on GOG
- Graveyard Keeper - $3.99 on GOG
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered - $3.99 on GOG
- GRIS - $2.99 on GOG
- Tomb Raider GOTY - $2.99 on GOG
- Jagged Alliance 2 - $1.99 on GOG
- Disciples 2 Gold - $1.99 on GOG
- Theme Park - $1.49 on GOG
- Cossacks Anthology - $1.49 on GOG
- Worms United - $1.19 on GOG
- Robin Hood: The Legend of Sherwood - $1.19 on GOG
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary - $0.98 on GOG
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
