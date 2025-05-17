Weekend PC Game Deals: Zombies to slay, creatures to collect, fresh bundles, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Starting off with bundles, the Humble Store brought along two new bundles this week as well for PC gamers. You can check out the charity bundle aimed at diabetes research first, which carries The Walking Dead, its 400 Days DLC, the complete Batman Telltale Series, Observation, Station to Station, Never Alone, as well as two Sam & Max games for $10.

Next up, the Team17 Chains of Command collection comes in offering a three-tier bundle. This one hosts Narita Boy, Honey, I Joined a Cult, and King of the Castle in the first round for $5. Next, paying at least $13 gets you Thymesia, Conscript, and Warcana. Paying the full $20 adds on two more games: Hell Let Loose and Classified: France '44.

From the Epic Games Store's freebie corner arrived two fresh games this weekend. As its yearly Mega Sale is also underway, the giveaways are higher profile than usual, which this week turned out to be copies of Dead Island 2 and Happy Game.

Dead Island 2 is a zombie-infested action RPG touting a deeply detailed dismemberment system for taking down the undead in various creative ways. Three-player cooperative play and a horde mode are included here as well. Next, the title Happy Game is another point-and-click adventure by the creators behind titles like Botanicula and Chuchel, but this time, it's a horror experience.

The double giveaway will last on the Epic Games Store until May 22. A triple mystery freebie is being prepared to be unveiled on the same day too.

Free Events

This weekend you have three free events to try out on Steam without needing to open your wallet.

First up is House Flipper 2, the home renovation and building title that now touts cooperative play and sandbox modes.

Next, the Paradox-published factory-making title Foundry is also having a free event on Steam right now, letting you have a go at building up its production lines and mining complexes in multiplayer. Lastly, the extraction game Legacy: Steel & Sorcery is offering up the fully multiplayer fantasy experience to try out over the weekend as well.

Big Deals

The discounts of this weekend come from several events, including a Creator Collector Fest, specials from some smaller publishers, and much more. Here's our hand-picked big deals list for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The DRM-free games that are on discount this weekend on the GOG store include pixel-art titles, tactics and sim games, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.