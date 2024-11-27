WhatsApp beta starts testing custom messages for WhatsApp forwards

WhatsApp is in the process of adding a new feature to enhance message forwarding experience. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has started testing the ability to add a custom message to forwarded content on the app when reusing it.

WABetaInfo reports that the unreleased feature is rolling out to some beta users running WhatsApp beta for Android v2.24.25.3 on their devices. The website notes that the feature was partly available previously but limited to media files like images, videos, and GIFs.

WhatsApp's latest update will allow users to add a customer message to any forwarded content, including text messages, documents, and links. This way, users can add the desired context or explanation when forwarding messages on the app without sending a separate follow-up message.

Speaking of the use cases, for instance, the feature can be helpful when you send a news article link to a group chat and want to add supplementary information or your thoughts. This might come in handy if there is a chance the recipients could misinterpret the content.

It's possible to replace an existing caption when forwarding a forwarded message or remove it entirely if you wish. Moreover, custom comments can also be added when forwarding a message that wasn't originally forwarded.

The feature will be available to more beta testers over the coming weeks. The instant messaging platform is testing several other features for a future release, including the ability to delete default chat filters, minimal light theme, reverse image search, and an anti-spam feature to stay away from annoying businesses.

If you're running the stable version, WhatsApp lets you read voice messages by transcribing them into English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian. Other than using the default filters, you can also create custom chat lists and sort your WhatsApp Contacts into different categories.

