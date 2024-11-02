WhatsApp camera icon in the chat bar gets replaced by gallery shortcut

WhatsApp is continuously working on multiple new features for the Android app. The company is working on letting users search within channels and was recently spotted testing a badge count feature to display the number of unread messages within chat filters. Additionally, WhatsApp is also exploring notification reminders for missed status updates.

Now, WABetaInfo has spotted a change in the WhatsApp Android app's elements. In the latest WhatsApp Android beta app v2.24.23.11, the messaging platform has replaced the camera icon in the chat bar with the gallery shortcut. This change makes it faster and easier for users to access the photos and videos from their phone's gallery and eliminates the need to go through multiple steps.

Currently, if you wish to send someone a photo, video, GIF, or other media, you need to tap the attachments icon in the chat bar and then choose the appropriate option. Soon, that may change, and users will be able to access their stored photos and videos directly from the chat bar, thanks to the gallery shortcut.

It's worth noting that users will still be able to send instant video messages by pressing and holding the gallery shortcut button, preserving this key feature for those who rely on recording instant videos. The decision to replace the camera shortcut with the gallery icon may receive mixed reactions, as some people prefer the previous shortcut, i.e., the option to open the camera directly, a more convenient and useful option.

For now, the feature is currently under testing and is available only to a limited set of WhatsApp Android beta users. Based on the feedback received, the messaging platform may or may not add the gallery shortcut directly into the chat bar.

Let us know in the comments section below if you prefer the camera shortcut or the gallery shortcut in the chat bar.