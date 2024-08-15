WhatsApp spotted working on custom chat themes for Android

WhatsApp recently rolled out a sticker-related update, bringing the GIPHY sticker library, custom sticker creator, and other sticker-related features to the stable version of the Android app. Now, in the latest Android beta, WhatsApp is testing a new chat theme feature.

In the latest WhatsApp Android beta version 2.2.4.17.19, the new feature lets users customize the chat theme for all conversations. Notably, users can choose their favorite colors for chat bubbles and backgrounds. This new chat theme feature aims to enhance the overall appeal and make chats more personalized.

The same feature is also in development for WhatsApp for iOS. According to WABetaInfo, although the chat theme feature is still under development, there is speculation that "there will be at least 10 chat themes to enrich the user experience."

image via WABetaInfo

It is alleged that this feature will be a default chat theme, meaning it will be applied to all chat conversations. However, in the future, WhatsApp could provide the option to manually override the theme for specific chats.

Once a new chat theme is applied, it will only affect individual users and will not alter how conversations appear to others. Once it goes live in a future update, the feature will be accessible via the app's settings.

WhatsApp is also working on a bunch of other features. Recently, in a WhatsApp Android beta version, an option to let users choose between 10 different voices for Meta AI was spotted under development. Notably, WhatsApp is also working on a new voice chat feature to communicate with Meta AI via voice messages.

The popular messaging platform is also developing a new double-tap message reaction feature that will let you react to a message simply by double-tapping it. This would make responding to messages faster. The Android app also has a visibility feature for community groups.