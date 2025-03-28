WhatsApp Status now supports soundtracks, just like Instagram and Facebook stories

WhatsApp has had the Status feature for almost eight years now, allowing you to share what's happening in your life with your friends and family. Previously, you only had the option to add simple text, image, or video to your Status. But now, Meta has introduced a new feature for its instant messaging platform that lets you add soundtracks to your Status.

This capability has long been present on other Meta apps like Instagram and Facebook, where you can add music to your stories. Now, when you’re adding something to your WhatsApp Status, an image for example, you’ll see a music note icon at the top of your screen. Tap the icon, and you’ll see all the soundtracks that WhatsApp has to offer.

WhatsApp says there are millions of songs to choose from, ranging from the latest releases to some of the most-streamed songs, like Shape of You, Perfect, Galway Girl, Gangnam Style, and many more. You need to drag the slider to pick the part of the song that's relevant to the content you’re adding to Status. If you’re uploading a photo, you’re allowed to attach a music clip of up to 15 seconds, while videos allow for music clips of up to 60 seconds.

Since WhatsApp Status updates are end-to-end encrypted, WhatsApp can't see what content and music clip you’re adding to your Status. The company has started rolling out this feature globally, with plans to expand over the coming weeks. So make sure to download any available updates for WhatsApp to try it out.

WhatsApp has been receiving a lot of new features lately. The platform is currently testing a new capability that allows you to set WhatsApp as your default app for texting and calling. Additionally, the instant messaging app has recently introduced various camera effects, selfie stickers, and quicker reaction options.