WhatsApp testing an AMOLED dark them for reducing glare and eye strain

WhatsApp is testing several new features for Android and iOS platforms. Recently, a new WhatsApp web search feature has been under development that allows users to check the authenticity of any image they receive on the messaging platform.

The platform is also spotted testing around 22 chat themes that would give a more personalized user experience on both Android and iOS. Now, the latest WhatsApp Android beta update has been spotted internally testing a deeper dark theme for smartphones.

The AMOLED dark theme color is applied across the interface, including the chat list and chat themes. The theme was spotted in the WhatsApp Android beta app v2.24.22.4 and is currently available to some beta testers. According to WABetaInfo, the new dark theme is much darker than the default theme available within the app.

image by WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is seemingly transitioning from the old color #0b141a to the new color #0a1014 for its interface, which offers more refined aesthetics. As per the shared screenshots, the incoming messages and the default chat wallpaper appear much darker, which will enhance the readability of the text making it easier to converse in low-light conditions. Also, this dark theme will help eliminate eye strain and stress in challenging lighting conditions.

The various theme options allow users to personalize the messaging platform and enjoy an extended chat session without discomfort. Since the new WhatsApp dark theme is currently under internal testing, it will likely be available to everyone across the globe via a future update.

This change also goes in line with other app developers who have been pushing or including a deeper dark theme compared to a default gray-ish theme, since most of the modern smartphones are equipped with an OLED display. This new dark theme should join the list of the 20+ chat themes that are slated to arrive in a future stable update or it may be added individually.