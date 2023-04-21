WhatsApp users can now save disappearing messages, but there is a twist

Now, it's possible for WhatsApp users to save a message that is destined to fade away with time. Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg announced a new feature called Keep in Chat that allows users to save disappearing messages on their devices.

As the name implies, the disappearing messages feature allows users to send texts that auto-delete after a specified time period. The time limit can range from 24 hours to 90 days before a message vanishes from a group chat or direct message thread. But there could be times when the user might want to save some important information for later access.

To keep a message, you can long-press the desired message and then tap on the bookmark button at the top of the screen. All the messages you save will be available in a new folder called Kept Messages, where they are organized by chat. Also, these messages will appear in the chat thread as well and will be visible to everyone who is part of the conversation.

However, with great power comes limitations and the sender has the authority to choose whether a disappearing message can be kept. WhatsApp says that "the sender will be notified when someone keeps a message, and the sender will have the ability to veto the decision." That's because it's the sender's discretion at the end of the day whether someone can keep their messages or not, it added.

Moreover, WhatsApp has recently announced that it's working on three new security features, including automatic security codes and device verification. Its Companion mode is rolling out to all beta users on Android and the company is also working on the ability to automatically share WhatsApp Status as a Facebook Story.