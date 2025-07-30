WhatsApp's new feature could spell disaster for your productivity

WhatsApp is rolling out a new beta feature that lets users set reminders for missed calls. They can be created directly from the chat or the Calls tab with options to be reminded after 2 hours, 8 hours, next day, or according to a custom schedule. This feature should help to remind you to call back whomever tried calling you.

This reminder builds on a previous beta feature that allow reminders for messages. Right now, the call reminders are going through a limited rollout to some beta testers on Android running version 2.25.22.5.

WhatsApp has a suspicious reputation among its users. It claims to be privacy-friendly but people doubt this due to Meta’s general behavior since launching Facebook. According to WABetaInfo, these reminders are processed entirely on-device and will remain private. The notification itself includes the caller's name, profile picture, and a link to the conversation.

Another area of concern with this feature is its potential to disrupt productivity. For example, if you know you need to call someone back you might keep a mental note if it's important or forget if it's not. With these reminders it'll push users into re-engage with the app, ultimately distracting you for something potentially not that interesting.

Judging by the screenshot of this feature, there doesn't seem to be an obligation to create reminders and it could genuinely be helpful if you want to call a family member, friend, or colleague back. By turning a passive event (the missed call) into an active one (the scheduled follow-up call), WhatsApp is trying to get your attention back, which could potentially suck you in and act as a distraction to any work you might be doing. While helpful, you should be mindful when you ask to be notified.

Let us know if you think this will distract you in the comments.

Source and image via WABetaInfo