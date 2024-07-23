Windows 10 KB5040525 non-security update is out with Universal Print, Group Policy, fixes

If you are willing to try Microsoft's non-security updates for Windows 10 ahead of their public release as mandatory Patch Tuesday updates, it is now time to hit that "Check for update" button. KB5040525, under build number 19045.4717, is now available for download with fixes for a bunch of known issues, such as Universal Print, Windows Backup, Group Policy, and more.

Here are the update highlights:

This update addresses non-security issues for your Windows operating system.

And here is the full changelog:

This update addresses an issue that affects MSIX applications. When you install them from an HTTPS URI, they fail to open. This issue occurs when the download of the application is not complete. This damages the package.

This update affects mobile device management (MDM). When you enroll a device, the MDM client sends more details about the device. The MDM service uses those details to identify the device model and the company that made it.

This update addresses an issue that affects Direct Composition batched presentations. A brief flash of triangles or boxes show on the screen. This issue affects browsers, like Microsoft Edge, and other apps.

This update brings Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that might stop your system from resuming from hibernate. This occurs after you turn on BitLocker.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC). The issue copies unsigned WDAC policies to the Extensible Firmware Interface (EFI) disk partition. It is reserved for signed policies.

This update addresses an issue that affects a folder context menu. When you choose the command that removes items, the command adds items instead. This occurs when a third-party service implements a sync feature.

There's just one known bug in this update, along with a workaround:

Symptom Workaround After installing this update, you might be unable to change your user account profile picture. When attempting to change a profile picture by selecting the button Start> Settings > Account > Your info and, under Create your picture, clicking on Browse for one, you might receive an error message with error code 0x80070520. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

In addition Microsoft also tweeted an undocumented fix that is included in this release:

Highlights for Windows 10, version 22H2:

•This update fixes an issue that causes the browser to ignore its value in the “HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main” registry key. — Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) July 23, 2024

You can get to the latest Windows 10 non-security update by navigating to Settings > Windows Update, clicking "Check for updates," and downloading KB5040525. Alternatively, head to the Microsoft Update Catalog and get the KB5040525 as a manual install package.