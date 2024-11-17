Windows 10 KB5048239, KB5046911, KB5046912, KB5046913, KB5046914, KB5047135, KB5046905 out

This week, Microsoft released its Patch Tuesday update for November 2024. On the Windows 10 side we have KB5046613, KB5046615, KB5046612, KB5046665, and the Windows 11 side we have KB5046617, KB5046633.

As often, aside from Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has also released new dynamic updates for WinRE (Windows Recovery Environment), also called Safe OS updates, and Setup updates. We covered the Windows 11 updates earlier today, which you can find in this article here.

Interestingly, Microsoft also released Windows 10 Dynamic updates this week, which is very rare as the OS is reaching its end of support (EOS) next year. Speaking of which, these Windows 10 update pages have now been marked with an EOS caution banner.

First up, we have the WinRE updates, and there are several of them covering Windows 10 versions 1507, 1607, 1809, 21H2, and 22H2:

KB5048239: Windows Recovery Environment update for Windows 10, version 21H2 and 22H2: November 12, 2024 Summary This update automatically applies Safe OS Dynamic Update (KB5046913) to the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) on a running PC. The update installs improvements to Windows recovery features. ... KB5046911: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 10, version 1607 and Windows Server 2016: November 12, 2024 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment in Windows 10, version 1607 and Windows Server 2016. ... KB5046912: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 10, version 1809 and Windows Server 2019: November 12, 2024 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment in Windows 10, version 1809 and Windows Server 2019. ... KB5046913: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 10, version 21H2 and 22H2: November 12, 2024 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment in Windows 10, version 21H2 and Windows 10, version 22H2. ... KB5046914: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 10: November 12, 2024 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment in Windows 10, version 1507.

And up next, we have the Setup binaries update for versions 1809, 21H2, and 22H2:

KB5047135: Setup Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Enterprise, version 1809 and Server 2019: November 12, 2024 Summary This update makes improvements to Windows setup binaries or any files that setup uses for feature updates in Windows 10 Enterprise, version 1809 and Windows Server 2019. ... KB5046905: Setup Dynamic Update for Windows 10, version 21H2 and 22H2: November 12, 2024 Summary This update makes improvements to Windows setup binaries or any files that setup uses for feature updates in Windows 10, version 21H2 and Windows 10, version 22H2.

For those who may not be aware, these Dynamic Update packages are meant to be applied to existing Windows images prior to their deployment. In a Techcommunity blog post about Windows 10 Dynamic Updates, Microsoft explained these updates in more detail regarding its various components and uses. These packages include fixes to Setup.exe binaries, SafeOS updates for Windows Recovery Environment, and more:

As soon as a Windows 10 feature update initiates, whether from media or a Windows Update service-connected environment, Dynamic Update is one of the first steps invoked. Windows 10 Setup reaches out to an Internet-facing URL hosted by Microsoft to fetch Dynamic Update content, then applies those updates to your OS installation media. Content acquired includes: Setup Updates : Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates.

: Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates. Safe OS Updates: Fixes for the "safe OS" that are used to update Windows recovery environment (WinRE). In addition to these updates, Dynamic Update will preserve Language Pack (LP) and Features on Demand (FODs) content during the upgrade process. These are not updates to LPs and FODs, but reacquisition to ensure the user has these elements present with the update completes.

Also, unlike most of the Windows 11 dynamic updates, Microsoft has released several of these via the Windows Update channel. Only one of the updates has been made available for manual downloading.

You can find them here: KB5046911, KB5046912, KB5046913, KB5046914, KB5047135, and KB5046905.