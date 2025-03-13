Windows 10 KB5053643 release preview gets a new font, stops printers from printing non-sense

Microsoft has released a new build for Windows 10 Insiders, who are fighting the Release preview channel. The latest build, 19045.5674, under KB5053643, adds a new Noto font, fixes File Explorer thumbnails, improves the security of temporary file storage, fixes printer driver issue causing incorrect output, and more.
The full changelog is given below:
This update includes the following features and improvements (items bolded in brackets indicate the area of the change being documented):
- [Noto Fonts] This update provides Noto CJK (Chinese, Japanese, and Korean) fonts in Windows.
- [Mobile Operator Profiles] Updated: Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles are updated.
- [Thumbnails] Fixed: Thumbnails in File Explorer may crash resulting in white pages appearing instead of the actual thumbnail.
- [Temporary files] This update enables system processes to store temporary files in a secure directory “C:\Windows\SystemTemp” via either calling GetTempPath2 API or using .NET’s GetTempPath API, thereby reducing the risk of unauthorized access.
- [Remote Desktop] Fixed: Certain Get-Help troubleshooters might not run in a Remote Desktop session.
- [Web Search Providers] This update introduces improved support in Windows Search for the European Economic Area (EEA), including increased discoverability.
- [Printers] Fixed: Printers using Independent Hardware Vendor (IHV) drivers might unexpectedly output incorrect or unwanted text.
You can view the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.
