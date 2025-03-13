Windows 10 KB5053643 release preview gets a new font, stops printers from printing non-sense

Microsoft has released a new build for Windows 10 Insiders, who are fighting the Release preview channel. The latest build, 19045.5674, under KB5053643, adds a new Noto font, fixes File Explorer thumbnails, improves the security of temporary file storage, fixes printer driver issue causing incorrect output, and more.

The full changelog is given below:

This update includes the following features and improvements (items bolded in brackets indicate the area of the change being documented): [Noto Fonts] This update provides Noto CJK (Chinese, Japanese, and Korean) fonts in Windows.

This update provides Noto CJK (Chinese, Japanese, and Korean) fonts in Windows. [Mobile Operator Profiles] Updated: Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles are updated.

Updated: Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles are updated. [Thumbnails] Fixed: Thumbnails in File Explorer may crash resulting in white pages appearing instead of the actual thumbnail.

Fixed: Thumbnails in File Explorer may crash resulting in white pages appearing instead of the actual thumbnail. [Temporary files] This update enables system processes to store temporary files in a secure directory “C:\Windows\SystemTemp” via either calling GetTempPath2 API or using .NET’s GetTempPath API, thereby reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

This update enables system processes to store temporary files in a secure directory “C:\Windows\SystemTemp” via either calling GetTempPath2 API or using .NET’s GetTempPath API, thereby reducing the risk of unauthorized access. [Remote Desktop] Fixed: Certain Get-Help troubleshooters might not run in a Remote Desktop session.

Fixed: Certain Get-Help troubleshooters might not run in a Remote Desktop session. [Web Search Providers] This update introduces improved support in Windows Search for the European Economic Area (EEA), including increased discoverability.

This update introduces improved support in Windows Search for the European Economic Area (EEA), including increased discoverability. [Printers] Fixed: Printers using Independent Hardware Vendor (IHV) drivers might unexpectedly output incorrect or unwanted text.

You can view the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.