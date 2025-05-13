When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Windows 10 (KB5058379/ KB5058392 / KB5058383/ KB5058387) May 2025 Patch Tuesday out

It's the second Tuesday of the month, which means it's Patch Tuesday time again. As such, today, Microsoft is rolling out the monthly security update (also called "B release") for May 2025 on Windows Server 20H2 and Windows 10 for the latest supported versions, 20H2, 21H2, and 22H2.

The new updates are being distributed under KB5058379, bumping up the builds to 19044.5852 and 19045.5852. You can find standalone links to download the new update on the Microsoft Update Catalog at this link.

The major highlight of the release is security patches.

Highlights

  • This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

This release has no known issues, which is very rare.

Some of the older Windows 10 versions have also received updates today, which have been listed below with their respective release notes (KB) linked as well as links to download them at Microsoft's Update Catalog:

Version KB Build Download Support
1809

KB5058392

17763.7314

 Update Catalog Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC)
1607

KB5058383

14393.8064

 Update Catalog
1507

KB5058387

10240.21012

 Update Catalog

It is noteworthy that Windows 10 20H2 and Windows 10 1909 reached the end of servicing. Non-LTSC editions of 21H2 have also reached the end of servicing.

