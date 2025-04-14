When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Windows 10 Release Preview build 19045.5794 is out with two fixes for graphics and security

Neowin · with 0 comments

Windows 10 is six months away from its end of support, but Microsoft is still pushing new preview builds for the remaining insiders, even though only one channel remains (Beta was closed for good in November 2024). Today, Microsoft has build 19045.5794 (KB5055612) to try with only two fixes: one related to GPU paravirtualization in Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 and one related to the operating system's security.

Here is the official changelog:

This update includes the following features and improvements (items bolded in brackets indicate the area of the change being documented):

  • [Graphics] Fixed: The check for GPU paravirtualization was case-sensitive in Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2). This issue might potentially cause GPU paravirtualization support to fail.
  • [OS Security] Fixed: Updates to the Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist (DriverSiPolicy.p7b). Additions have been made to blocklist drivers with security vulnerabilities that have been used in Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.

No known issues in Windows 10 Release Preview build 19045.5794.

You can find the announcement post here.

