Windows 10 version 22H2 non-security release preview build 19045.3155 is available

Microsoft has released the non-security release preview version of Windows 10 version 22H2. The build number is 19045.3155 (KB5027293). This is the only version of Windows 10 that will continue to get optional non-security releases.

Here is the changelog:

Highlights

This update addresses an issue that affects the on-screen keyboard. The issue stops it from opening after you lock the machine.

Improvements

New! This update adds many new features and improvements to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. For more information, see Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

New! With this update, you can now authenticate across Microsoft clouds. This feature also satisfies Conditional Access checks if they are needed.

New! New! This update improves several simplified Chinese fonts and the Microsoft Pinyin Input Method Editor (IME). They now support GB18030-2022. Characters in the Standard Chinese Characters List (GB18030-2022 implementation level 2) are available in Microsoft Yahei (regular, light, and bold), Dengxian (optional font: regular, light, and bold), and Simsun. The Simsun Ext-B font (GB18030-2022 implementation level 3) now supports Unicode CJK Unified Ideographs Extensions E and F.

This update addresses an issue that affects a scheduled monthly task. It might not run on time if the next occurrence happens when daylight savings time occurs.

This update addresses an issue that affects all the registry settings under the Policies paths. They might be deleted. This occurs when you do not rename the local temporary user policy file during Group Policy processing.

This update affects the Desktop Window Manager (DWM). It improves its reliability.

This update addresses an issue that affects .msi files. A minor update is not installed. This occurs when you use the EnterpriseDesktopAppManagement configuration service provider (CSP) to distribute the .msi file.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Spooler service. It stops working. This issue occurs when you print using a certain workspace.

This update addresses an issue that affects a tib.sys driver. It does not load. This occurs when HyperVisor-protected Code Integrity (HVCI) is enabled.

This update addresses an issue that affects NCryptGetProperty(). When you call it with NCRYPT_KEY_TYPE_PROPERTY, the system returns 0x1 instead of 0x20. This occurs when the key is a machine key.

This update addresses an issue that affects HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\User Shell Folders. You can now set and maintain the correct default permissions for this directory path. When the permissions are wrong, the Start menu, search, and Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) authentication fail.

This update addresses an issue that affects those who enable the “Smart Card is Required for Interactive Logon” account option. When RC4 is disabled, you cannot authenticate to Remote Desktop Services farms. The error message is, "An authentication error has occurred. The requested encryption type is not supported by the KDC.”

This update addresses an issue that affects HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\User Shell Folders. You can now set and maintain the correct default permissions for this directory path. When the permissions are wrong, Start menu, search, and Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) authentication fails.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

Windows 10 servicing stack update - 19045.3025

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known Issues

Devices with Windows installations created from custom offline media or custom ISO image might have Microsoft Edge Legacy removed by this update, but not automatically replaced by the new Microsoft Edge. This issue is only encountered when custom offline media or ISO images are created by slipstreaming this update into the image without having first installed the standalone servicing stack update (SSU) released March 29, 2021 or later.

Note Devices that connect directly to Windows Update to receive updates are not affected. This includes devices using Windows Update for Business. Any device connecting to Windows Update should always receive the latest versions of the SSU and latest cumulative update (LCU) without any extra steps.

Workaround

To avoid this issue, be sure to first slipstream the SSU released March 29, 2021 or later into the custom offline media or ISO image before slipstreaming the LCU. To do this with the combined SSU and LCU packages now used for Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 2004, you will need to extract the SSU from the combined package. Use the following steps to extract the SSU:

Extract the cab from the msu via this command line (using the package for KB5000842 as an example): expand Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.msu /f:Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.cab

Extract the SSU from the previously extracted cab via this command line: expand Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.cab /f:*

You will then have the SSU cab, in this example named SSU-19041.903-x64.cab. Slipstream this file into your offline image first, then the LCU.

If you have already encountered this issue by installing the OS using affected custom media, you can mitigate it by directly installing the new Microsoft Edge. If you need to broadly deploy the new Microsoft Edge for business, see Download and deploy Microsoft Edge for business.