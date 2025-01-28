Windows 11 24H2 KB5050094 is here with improved taskbar animations and more

After taking a break in December 2024, Microsoft is back with new non-security updates for Windows 11 and 10. If you are on Windows 11 version 24H2, you can download the latest release under KB5050094 and build number 26100.3037 to enjoy a sleeve of improvements and new features, such as improved taskbar animations, a new Windows Studio Effects indicator in the system tray, File Explorer improvements, mouse fixes, and more.

Here is what Microsoft is rolling out gradually (these features might show up later on your system):

] New! This update improves the previews that show when your cursor hovers over apps on the taskbar. The update also improves their animations. [ Windows Studio Effects ] New! An icon will appear in the system tray when you use an app that supports Windows Studio Effects. This only occurs on a device that has a neural processing unit (NPU). Select the icon to open the Studio Effects page in Quick Settings. To view the app that is using the camera, hover over the icon for a tooltip.

] New! This update adds Simsun-ExtG, a new simplified Chinese font. It includes the Biangbiang noodles character. Some apps might not be able to display these new extension characters yet. The font has 9,753 ideographs that support Unicode Extensions G, H, and I. See the list below. [ File Explorer ] New! When you right-click items in the left pane, the “New Folder” command appears on the context menu. Fixed: After you do a search, that search might repeat when you don’t want it to. Fixed: The date and time properties of a file might update after you copy it. Fixed: Icons on the details pane might not update as you expect when you change a theme. This makes it hard to view the change when you switch between dark and light themes. Fixed: The search box might lose input focus as you type.

] New! You can change time zones in Settings > Time & Language > Date & Time. You don’t have to be an admin to make this change. ​​​​​​​[ Mouse ] Fixed: The mouse cursor might disappear. This occurs when you hover over text fields in certain applications. Fixed: If you turn on pointer trails, the mouse cursor becomes transparent, and a black box appears behind it. Fixed: The mouse cursor might stutter when it moves across the screen. This occurs even when the system is not using a lot of resources.

] Fixed: When you switch app windows, the IME language might change from Chinese to English. [ Snipping Tool ] Fixed: Snipping Tool screenshots might be distorted. This occurs when you use two or more monitors that have different display scaling.

And here are the changes available to all right here and right now. These include fixes for HDR issues, problems with USB audio devices, USB cameras, passkeys, and more:

[ High dynamic range (HDR) ] Fixed: The display of some games appears oversaturated. This occurs when you use Auto HDR.

] Fixed: You might experience issues with USB audio devices. This is more likely when you use a DAC audio driver based on USB 1.0. USB audio devices might stop working, which stops playback. [ USB audio device drivers ] Fixed: The code 10 error message, “This device cannot start” appears. This occurs when you connect to certain external audio management devices.

] Bing will stop giving automatic suggestions in the search box for search engine sites, like Baidu. To get manual suggestions, use Ctrl+Tab or the chevron button (>).​​​​​​​ [ USB cameras ] Fixed: Your device does not recognize the camera is on. This issue occurs after you install the January 2025 security update.

You can download KB5050094 by heading to Settings > Windows Update and clicking "Download and install" under "2025-01 Cumulative Update Preview for Windows 11 version 24H2."