Windows 11 becomes more popular as the end of Windows 10 gets closer

Microsoft is no longer publishing official stats about its operating system (in late October 2023, it was reported that Windows 11 had roughly 400M+ users), so third-party services like Statcounter are the only way to know what is going on with the Windows market. According to the latest findings, Windows 11 is getting more popular in light of the upcoming end of Windows 10 support.

Statcounter reports that in February 2025, 38% of all Windows users ran Windows 11 on their systems. The operating system gained 1.35 points and reached a new all-time high since its launch in October 2021. Year-over-year growth is 9.84 points. For reference, it took two years for Windows 10 to get the same percentage of the market.

In some countries, Windows 11 has a higher market share than the global average. For example, in Canada, Windows 11 is now less than 10% away from Windows 10. It has 44.46%, while Windows 10 has 53.35%. In the UK, however, Windows 11 finally became more popular than Windows 10. 50.41% use Windows 11, while Windows 10 is on 48.18% of all PCs.

Although Windows 10 is only seven months away from the end of mainstream support, it still holds strong and remains the most popular Windows version with 58.83%. In February 2025, Windows 10 lost 1.5 points.

Windows 10 and 11, the only supported Windows versions, share over 97% of the Windows market. The remaining 3% are split by Windows 7, Windows XP, and Windows 8/8.1. Windows 7 is at 2.3% (+0.06 points), Windows 8.1 is at 0.31% (+0.01 points), and Windows XP has 0.29% (+0.02 points).

You can find more information about the global Windows market on the official Statcounter website (click here to learn how the service gathers its data).