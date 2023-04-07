Windows 11 Beta build 22624.1546 (KB5025310) adds Snipping Tool support for print screen key

Today, Microsoft released builds 22624.1546 and 22621.1546 (KB5025310) to the Beta Channel for Windows 11 Insiders. The company writes in its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1546 and Build 22624.1546 (KB5025310) to the Beta Channel. Build 22624.1546 = New features rolling out.

Build 22621.1546 = New features off by default

The new release contains a few small improvements and bug fixes, along with a list of current known issues. You can check out the entire changelog below:

Changes and Improvements in Build 22624.1546 [General] In the previous flight, we documented that Content Adaptive Brightness Control (CABC) works on desktop PCs – however, it does not. We have updated that blog post. Content Adaptive Brightness Control (CABC) also needs to be enabled by the OEM (the manufacturer of the device). As a result, this feature is not available on all laptop or 2-in-1 devices. [Settings] Improved the performance of search within Settings.

Pressing the print screen key will now open Snipping Tool by default. This setting can be turned off via Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard. If you have previously modified this setting yourself, your preference will be preserved.

A limit of 20 most recent tabs has been introduced under Settings > Multitasking to show tabs in ALT + TAB and Snap Assist. Fixes in Build 22624.1546 [Input] Fixed an issue where text input features like touch keyboard, voice typing, and emoji panel might not launch.

Fixed an issue where the buttons in the Pinyin IME’s settings flyout were hard to see when they had focus if a contrast theme was enabled. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue where some of the details in the Performance page wouldn’t display properly until you resized the window or changed pages back and forth. Known issues [Search on the Taskbar] If you have the Bing button in the search box on the taskbar and you restart your computer, you may see the daily rotating search highlight for some time before getting the Bing button back. [File Explorer] Insiders who have access keys in File Explorer: [NEW] Shift + Right click on a file or folder is not opening “Show more options”. [Live captions] On ARM64 devices, enhanced speech recognition support installed through the Language & Region settings page will require restarting live captions if you switch languages in the live captions Caption language menu.

Certain languages shown on the Language & Region settings page will indicate speech recognition support (e.g., Korean) but don’t yet have support for live captions.

When adding a language through the Language & Region settings page, language feature installation progress may become hidden, and you may not see install completion of “Enhanced speech recognition” (required by Live Captions). (You can use the language’s “Language options” to monitor progress.) If this happens, there may be an unexpected delay before the live caption setup experience detects this and lets you continue.

Captioning performance may be degraded in non-English languages and missing out-of-language filtering in non-English (United States) languages which means that incorrect captions will be shown for speech not in the caption language.

