Windows 11 Beta build 22635.5090 is here to fix Windows Update, Start menu, and more

In addition to a new Dev and Beta build for Windows 11 version 24H2 insiders, Microsoft is rolling out build 22635.5090 (KB5053649) to Windows 11 version 23H2 insiders in the Beta Channel. This one contains some general improvements, fixes for the Start menu and Windows Update, and more.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. [Voice access] We are introducing Chinese support for voice access. You can now use Voice access to navigate, dictate, and interact with Windows using voice commands in Simplified Chinese (zh-cn) and Traditional Chinese (zh-tw).

Here is what was fixed:

[Start menu] The following are fixes for Windows Insiders with the new grid and category views on the All” page in the Start menu:

We fixed the issue causing Windows Tools related apps to be broken out into folders instead of being in one single app. [Windows Update] Fixed an issue which could result in a quality update unexpectedly being missing from Settings > Windows Update > Update History, although it was installed. [Login and Lock] Fixed an issue which could cause the login screen to crash if you clicked the sign in options link.

And here is the list of known issues:

[Start menu] The following are known issues for Windows Insiders with the new grid and category views on the All” page in the Start menu:

There’s sometimes a delay in app icons showing in grid and category views after installing an app.

When right-clicking on an app, the “Start settings” context menu flashes before the app’s context menu appears.

You can find the official announcement here.