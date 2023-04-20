Windows 11 Beta build (KB5025308) brings Windows Configuration Update, fixes File Explorer

Today, Microsoft has released builds 22624.1616 and 22621.1616 (KB5025308) to the Beta Channel for Windows 11 Insiders. The company writes in its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1616 and Build 22624.1616 (KB5025308) to the Beta Channel. Build 22624.1616 = New features rolling out.

Build 22621.1616 = New features off by default.

The new build addresses File Explorer crashes, adds a new "Windows configuration update” option inside Windows Update, and more. The full changelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements in Build 22624.1616 [Live captions] Languages support has been expanded to include Danish, English (Ireland), French (Canada), Korean, Portuguese (Portugal). Fixes in Build 22624.1616 [General] Turning on the new toggle under Settings > Windows Update for “getting the latest updates as soon as they are available” introduced in the previous build should now offer a “Windows configuration update” offered via Windows Update for Insiders on Build 22624. This update is designed to help us make sure this new toggle is connected to our backend services correctly. A Update Stack Package update (version 413.2122.0) is required.

Fixed an underlying issue which was causing a noticeable increase in explorer.exe crashes in the last flight for some Insiders. [Input] Fixed an issue where the touch keyboard didn’t correctly recognize a hardware keyboard was available in some cases.

Updated the TextInput/EnableTouchKeyboardAutoInvokeInDesktopMode MDM policy to allow “2” as a valid value to enforce showing the touch keyboard on tapping an edit control even when the hardware keyboard is attached. [Live captions] Fixed an issue that was causing live captions to crash on first launch due to an issue impacting registry data retrieval.

Fixed an issue causing live captions’ Add a language menu icon and label to overlap.

Features have been added to the enhanced speech recognition language files to improve performance and provide out-of-language filtering meant to limit the incorrect captions for speech not in the caption language. [Accessibility] Fixed an issue that was leaving voice access’s window empty after opening.

Fixed an issue where voice access was crashing when using the command to go to the start of a document.

Fixed an issue where if you turn off the profanity filter in voice access, it wouldn’t work.

Fixed an issue where Narrator’s CTRL + Narrator + Home and Ctrl + Narrator + End commands to move to the beginning and end of text weren’t working correctly in Edge. Known issues [Search on the Taskbar] If you have the Bing button in the search box on the taskbar and you restart your computer, you may see the daily rotating search highlight for some time before getting the Bing button back. [File Explorer] Insiders who have access keys in File Explorer: Shift + Right click on a file or folder is not opening “Show more options”. [Live captions] On ARM64 devices, enhanced speech recognition support installed through the Language & Region settings page will require restarting live captions if you switch languages in the live captions Caption language menu.

When adding a language through the Language & Region settings page, language feature installation progress may become hidden, and you may not see install completion of “Enhanced speech recognition” (required by Live Captions). (You can use the language’s “Language options” to monitor progress.) If this happens, there may be an unexpected delay before the live caption setup experience detects this and lets you continue.

Find the official blog post here.