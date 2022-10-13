Windows 11 Beta Channel build 22623.746 has a new feature for the System Tray

Recently, Microsoft began flighting two separate of Windows 11 Preview builds for Insiders on the Beta channel for a staggered release. Today, the Redmond company has released an update with new builds 22621.746 and 22623.746 (KB5018490). The company writes on its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.746 and Build 22623.746 (KB5018490) to the Beta Channel. Build 22623.746 = New features rolling out.

Build 22621.746 = New features off by default.

Here are the changes and improvements in Build 22623.746:

[System Tray] This build includes preliminary support to rearrange System Tray icons for Insiders who have the System Tray updates that began rolling out with Build 22623.730. Further improvements for this experience are coming soon. As a reminder, these System Tray updates are still rolling out and are not available to all Insiders just yet. If your PC does not have these changes, your System Tray experience will remain the same as before.

Here are the bug fixes in Build 22623.746:

[Tablet-optimized taskbar] NOTE: These fixes will only show if tablet-optimized taskbar is enabled on your device. Tablet-optimized taskbar is still rolling out to Windows Insiders and not yet available for everyone. Fixed an issue where the gesture to slide the Start menu open from the bottom of the screen using touch might stop following your finger. [System Tray Updates] NOTE: These fixes will only show if tablet-optimized taskbar with System Tray updates is enabled on your device. Tablet-optimized taskbar and System Tray is still rolling out to Windows Insiders and not yet available for everyone. Fixed an issue for Insiders with “automatically hide the taskbar” enabled, where right-clicking app icons in the system tray was unexpectedly making the taskbar dismiss.

Here are the bug fixes for both builds 22621.746 and 22623.746:

We enabled the ms-appinstaller Uniform Resource Identifier (URI) to work for the DesktopAppInstaller.

We fixed an issue that affects the Windows Search service. Indexing progress is slow when you use the service.

Finally, we have the known issues:

[General] We’re looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders in recent Beta Channel builds. [Tablet-optimized taskbar] The taskbar sometimes flashes when transitioning between desktop posture and tablet posture.

The taskbar takes longer than expected to transition to the touch-optimized version when switching between desktop posture and tablet posture.

When using the bottom right edge gesture to see Quick Settings, the taskbar sometimes stays stuck in the expanded state, instead of dismissing to collapsed state. [System Tray Updates] [NEW] Dragging the system tray icons may cause explorer.exe to crash for some Insiders.

You can find the official blog post here.