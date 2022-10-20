Windows 11 build 22623.870 includes more fixes for Tablet-optimized taskbar

Today, Microsoft has released an update with two new builds 22621.870 and 22623.870 (KB5018499) to the Beta Channel. The company writes on its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.870 and Build 22623.870 (KB5018499) to the Beta Channel. Build 22623.870 = New features rolling out.

Build 22621.870 = New features off by default.

Here's what's new in Build 22623.870

Narrator Braille Driver Solution Braille devices will continue working while switching between Narrator and third-party screen readers as narrator will automatically change Braille drivers. Prerequisites: You must remove Narrator’s current braille support if it is already installed by following the steps below: Open Settings. Go to Apps> Optional features > Installed features. Search for Accessibility – Braille support. Expand Accessibility – Braille supportand uninstall the feature. Install new narrator braille support: Go to Settings > Accessibility > Narrator > Braille. Select the more button. Download braille from this new window by selecting the Download and installbraille button. After braille is installed, then return to Settings > Accessibility > Narrator > Braille. Select the braille display driver used by your third-party screen reader from the “Braille display driver” option. This only needs to be done once. Refer to the detailed documentation to learn more about the braille driver solution. Additional Resources:

Please refer to the Narrator User Guide for additional information on supported braille displays and braille functionality in Narrator.

Microsoft is looking for feedback on these new features in the Feedback Hub which can be accessed via (WIN + F) under Accessibility > Narrator.

Here are the Changes and Improvements in build 22623.870:

[Taskbar] Based on your feedback, we’ve added Task Manager to the context menu when right-clicking on the taskbar. We are beginning to roll this out, so the experience isn’t available to all Insiders in the Beta Channel just yet. Context menu when right-clicking on the taskbar shows link to Task Manager.

Here are the bug fixes in Build 22623.870:

[Tablet-optimized taskbar] NOTE: These fixes will only show if tablet-optimized taskbar is enabled on your device. Tablet-optimized taskbar is still rolling out to Windows Insiders and not yet available for everyone. Improved how touch gestures and their animations with the tablet-optimized taskbar work with the touch keyboard. [System Tray Updates] NOTE: These fixes will only show if tablet-optimized taskbar with System Tray updates is enabled on your device. Tablet-optimized taskbar and System Tray is still rolling out to Windows Insiders and not yet available for everyone. Fixed an issue causing explorer.exe to crash when dragging icons in the system tray.

Here are the bug fixes for both builds 22621.870 and 22623.870:

New! We added improvements to the Microsoft Account experience in Settings. For instance, you can manage your Microsoft One Drive subscription and related storage alerts.

We extended original equipment manufacturer (OEM) control of Hypervisor-protected Code Integrity (HVCI) enforcement for targeted hardware configurations.

We fixed an issue that affects the Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AAD) Application Proxy connector. It cannot retrieve a Kerberos ticket on behalf of the user. The error message is, “The handle specified is invalid (0x80090301).”

We fixed an issue that affects cached credentials for security keys and Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) On hybrid domain-joined devices, the system removes these cached credentials.

We fixed an issue that might cause vertical and horizontal line artifacts to appear on the screen.

We fixed an issue that affects title bars when you use third-party tools to customize them. The title bars did not render. This update ensures that title bars render; however, we cannot guarantee all text customizations will work as before.

We fixed an issue that might fail to sync the audio when you record game play using the Xbox Game Bar.

Finally, we have the known issues:

[General] We’re looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders in recent Beta Channel builds. [Tablet-optimized taskbar] The taskbar sometimes flashes when transitioning between desktop posture and tablet posture.

The taskbar takes longer than expected to transition to the touch-optimized version when switching between desktop posture and tablet posture.

When using the bottom right edge gesture to see Quick Settings, the taskbar sometimes stays stuck in the expanded state, instead of dismissing to collapsed state.

You can find the official blog post here.