Windows 11 build 22631.5116 is out with new settings cards, File Explorer improvements, more

Microsoft has a new update for Windows 11 Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. Build 22631.5116 is now rolling out with quite a few important changes, such as File Explorer improvements, context menu labels, new spec cards in the Settings app, the Gamepad keyboard, a new system tray button for emoji, and more.

Here is what Microsoft is rolling out gradually:

The following features and improvements might not be available to all users because they will roll out gradually. Text bolded in brackets indicate the area of the change being documented. [File Explorer] New ! As part of our ongoing commitment to improving File Explorer accessibility, this release includes increased support for the text scaling (Settings > Accessibility > Text size) across File Explorer, File Open/Save dialogs, and the copy dialogs.

! As part of our ongoing commitment to improving File Explorer accessibility, this release includes increased support for the text scaling (Settings > Accessibility > Text size) across File Explorer, File Open/Save dialogs, and the copy dialogs. New! Context menu labels. [Settings] New ! Enable Settings Home Page on Commercial Devices with “Your Accounts” Card.

! Enable Settings Home Page on Commercial Devices with “Your Accounts” Card. New ! “Top cards” (such as storage, graphics, RAM, etc.) at the top of the About settings page.

! “Top cards” (such as storage, graphics, RAM, etc.) at the top of the About settings page. Fixed: For Japanese users, the name displaying at the top of Settings > Accounts shows “First Name” “Last Name” instead of “Last Name” “First Name”. [Input] New ! We have enabled the Gamepad keyboard layout for the touch keyboard in Windows 11. This change introduces the ability to use your Xbox controller to navigate and type. This includes button accelerators (example: X button for backspace, Y button for spacebar) additionally the keyboard keys have been vertically aligned for better controller navigation patterns.

! We have enabled the Gamepad keyboard layout for the touch keyboard in Windows 11. This change introduces the ability to use your Xbox controller to navigate and type. This includes button accelerators (example: X button for backspace, Y button for spacebar) additionally the keyboard keys have been vertically aligned for better controller navigation patterns. New ! New experience to improve the discoverability of the emoji and more panel in Windows 11 with the introduction of a new system tray icon on the taskbar.

! New experience to improve the discoverability of the emoji and more panel in Windows 11 with the introduction of a new system tray icon on the taskbar. Fixed: ctfmon.exe may restart when copying data from certain applications. [Task Manager] New! We are changing the way Task Manager calculates CPU utilization for the Processes, Performance, and Users pages. Task Manager will now use the standard metrics to display CPU workload consistently across all pages and aligning with industry standards and third-party tools. For backward compatibility, a new optional column called CPU Utility is available (hidden by default) on the Details tab showing the previous CPU value used on the Processes page.

And here are the changes available to everyone:

This update includes the following features and improvements that are rolling out as part of this update. Text bolded in brackets indicates the area of the change being documented. [ File Systems (Filters) ] This update adds support for a new function in Filter Manager that enhances the system’s ability to notify applications of directory changes while minimizing I/O operations.

] This update adds support for a new function in Filter Manager that enhances the system’s ability to notify applications of directory changes while minimizing I/O operations. [ Noto Fonts ] This update enhances text quality and customer experience in web browsing for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages by introducing the Noto font family. This provides modern, comprehensive font support for these languages.

] This update enhances text quality and customer experience in web browsing for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages by introducing the Noto font family. This provides modern, comprehensive font support for these languages. [ Remote Desktop ] Fixed : Certain Get-Help troubleshooters might not run in a Remote Desktop session.

] : Certain Get-Help troubleshooters might not run in a Remote Desktop session. [ COSA ] Updated : This update addresses an issue affecting mobile connectivity configurations for Connected PCs. It resolves incorrect Internet of Things (IOT) Access Point Name (APN) settings that were previously applied.

] : This update addresses an issue affecting mobile connectivity configurations for Connected PCs. It resolves incorrect Internet of Things (IOT) Access Point Name (APN) settings that were previously applied. [ Printers ] Fixed : Printers using Independent Hardware Vendor (IHV) drivers might unexpectedly output incorrect or unwanted text.

] : Printers using Independent Hardware Vendor (IHV) drivers might unexpectedly output incorrect or unwanted text. [ File System ] Fixed : This update resolves an issue for users with profiles redirected to a network Virtual Hard Disk (VHD or VHDX), where a specific failure could lead to a system crash.

] : This update resolves an issue for users with profiles redirected to a network Virtual Hard Disk (VHD or VHDX), where a specific failure could lead to a system crash. [ File System Filter ] Fixed : Addresses an issue where a stop error may occur during normal usage with a user profile redirected to a network VHD(X).

] : Addresses an issue where a stop error may occur during normal usage with a user profile redirected to a network VHD(X). [Deprecation] Suggested actions that appear when you copy a phone number or future date in Windows 11 are now deprecated and being removed.

