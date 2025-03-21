Windows 11 build 22635.5097 is out with Sandbox fixes, File Explorer improvements and more

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 Beta build for Windows 11 version 23H2 insiders. Today's release packs more File Explorer improvements, some fixes for the taskbar, lock screen, Windows Sandbox bugs, and more.

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs.

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [File Explorer] Continuing our work to improve File Explorer accessibility, this release expands support for text scaling across different warning and error message dialogs, via ‘Settings > Accessibility > Text size. If you see areas in File Explorer which are still not responding after the improvements in the latest updates, please file feedback Files Folders and Online Storage > File Explorer.

Fixed an issue where if the search indexer was hung, it could lead to File Explorer also hanging.

Fixed an issue where the date for files and folders in Home may be unexpectedly blank.

Fixed an issue which was impacting File Explorer launch reliability. [Taskbar] Fixed an issue where when using Hebrew or Arabic as your display language, if you pressed WIN + T then arrow keys, focus through the taskbar icons would move in the opposite direction. [Input] Fixed an issue where voice typing wouldn’t start from the touch keyboard when using the Chinese (Simplified) narrow layout. [Login and Lock] Updated the web sign-in icon slightly to better align with the other icons when selecting a sign in option on the login screen. [Windows Sandbox] Fixed an issue which was causing Windows Sandbox to fail to launch in recent Beta builds for some Insiders, with error 0x80072746.

Here is the list of known bugs:

[Start menu] The following are known issues for Windows Insiders with the new grid and category views on the All” page in the Start menu: There’s sometimes a delay in app icons showing in grid and category views after installing an app. When right-clicking on an app, the “Start settings” context menu flashes before the app’s context menu appears.

