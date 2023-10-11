Windows 11 build 23565 is now available with the new Copilot icon and new default wallpapers

Windows 11 build 23565 is now available for download in the Dev Channel. It is a minor release with a few changes focusing on the new Copilot taskbar icon and Windows Spotlight. Besides announcing the latest build, Microsoft reminded Windows Insiders that the program is now 9 years old. To celebrate the occasion, the Windows Insider team released two interesting-looking wallpapers you can download here.

Here is what is new in Windows 11 build 23565:

Changes and Improvements [Copilot in Windows*] Copilot in Windows now shows the new icon on the taskbar. [Windows Spotlight] We are trying out Windows Spotlight on desktop on by default as the default background for upgrades where Insiders are using one of the inbox default desktop backgrounds. We are trying this experience out with a limited number of Insiders at first.

Fixes [File Explorer] Fixed a few issues impacting File Explorer reliability.

Fixed an underlying issue which could cause File Explorer windows to hang for OneDrive users.

If there are a lot of images to load in Gallery, it will now show a loading state rather than implying Gallery is empty while it loads. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

And here are the known issues you should beware of before upgrading from stable to preview builds:

[Start menu] Some apps under All apps on the Start menu, such as PWA apps installed via Microsoft Edge, may incorrectly be labeled as a system component. [Copilot in Windows*] Some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel in global markets where Copilot in Windows is available* in preview who are on the Home edition of Windows 11 Insider Preview builds may notice that Copilot in Windows has disappeared from the taskbar. We’re working to resolve this issue in a future flight. When first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time.

You can download Windows 11 build 23565 from Windows Update or using official ISO files published on the Windows Insider website.