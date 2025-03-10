Windows 11 build 26120.3380 is out with new features for Start menu, new tray button, more

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 preview build in the Dev and Beta Channels. Build 26120.3380 (KB5053660) is now available for download with some interesting changes for the Start menu and snap groups, a new button in the tray area, File Explorer improvements, and more.

Here is the changelog:

New features gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on Recommended files in File Explorer Recommended files in File Explorer Home are now available to all Windows Insiders who are signed in with their personal Microsoft account (and local accounts). These files will provide you quick access to relevant files based on your activity in the Recommended section which is displayed as a carousel with thumbnail previews. This includes content such as files you frequently use, have recently downloaded, or added to your File Explorer Gallery. Users with a work/school account (Entra ID) will have additional types of recommendations available with this update. This change is not yet rolling out in the EEA (European Economic Area). Quick access folders will continue to be available in the navigation pane for easy access to pinned folders. Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on [Live captions] On AMD and Intel®-powered Copilot+ PCs, we’re beginning to roll out the ability to do real-time translation to Chinese (Simplified). Supported languages include Arabic, Bulgarian, Czech Danish, German, Greek English Spanish, English, Estonian, Finnish, France, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Slovene, and Swedish. [Start menu] We are trying out a new change where we will recommend a snap group in the Recommended section of the Start menu based on two apps that are most likely to be snapped together. Let us know what you think if you see this! [Search on the Taskbar] Improved support for web search providers in Windows Search for the EEA, including with increased discoverability. [Notifications] To ensure you never lose access to your Microsoft account, we are introducing a new toast notification that will prompt you to add a secondary email or recovery phone number to your account. This will only appear if you’re signed in to your PC with your Microsoft account and this information is missing from your profile. Adding these account proofs will help you recover your Microsoft account if you ever forget your password or get locked out for any reason. [Widgets] In this flight, we’re introducing the ability for web developers to easily utilize their existing web content to build dynamic and interactive widgets that can be added to the widgets surfaces in Windows 11. For more information, click here. [Input] We are trying out a new experience to improve the discoverability of the emoji and more panel in Windows 11 with the introduction of a new system tray icon on the taskbar. With this new system tray icon, you can easily express yourself by using emojis, GIFs, Kaomoji etc. across all apps and surfaces in Windows in addition to using the WIN + . keyboard shortcut which is also now shown on the emoji and more panel. This new system tray icon for the emoji and more panel shows can be changed by right-clicking on the icon to go to taskbar settings page. [Settings] We are rolling out “top cards” under Settings > System > About. These top cards provide an easy way to view your PC’s key specifications—processor, RAM, storage, and GPU—helping you understand your PC’s capabilities at a glance. This is designed to simplify decision-making by highlighting potential areas for hardware improvements while giving you a clear snapshot of your PC. Top Cards won’t appear yet on managed commercial PCs. Note this change appears only on specific PC form-factors such as desktops.

Other fixes and improvements include the following:

[File Explorer] As part of our ongoing commitment to improving File Explorer accessibility, this release includes increased support for the text scaling (via Settings > Text size) across File Open/Save dialogs and Wizard dialogs. [Windowing] Fixed an issue where the Snap Bar at the top of the screen was unexpectedly showing corners on the side closest to the screen. [Input] Fixed a high hitting ctfmon.exe crash, which could impact the ability to type. [Settings] Fixed an underlying issue which could lead to Settings crashing when adding a color profile in Settings > System > Display.

Fixed an issue where Settings might crash after using Settings to sign into an MSA.

Fixed an issue for Japanese users, where the name displayed at the top of Settings > Accounts showed First Name Last Name instead of Last Name First Name. [Other] Fixed an issue which could lead to a bugcheck with PDC_WATCHDOG_TIMEOUT when resuming from sleep.

Fixed an issue with windows.storage.dll in the last few flights, where trying to open files from an app could lead to the app crashing.

And here is the list of known bugs:

[General] After you do a PC reset under Settings > System > Recovery, your build version may incorrectly show as Build 26100 instead of Build 26120. This will not prevent you from getting future Dev Channel updates which will resolve this issue. [Recall] [REMINDER] Make sure you update Microsoft 365 apps to the latest version so you can jump back into specific documents. The following known issues will be fixed in future updates to Windows Insiders: [NEW] If you are trying out Recall on a PC managed by an IT administrator in your organization (signed in with a Microsoft Entra ID), you will see your Recall snapshots get deleted after installing this build and then continue to get deleted each time you reboot. As a temporary work around until we fix this issue, you can follow these steps before installing this update to prevent your snapshots from being deleted (you may need to do these steps prior to each reboot as well after installing this update): Type gpedit.msc in the search box on your taskbar to open Group Policy Editor. Navigate down to the following: Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows AI. AI-generated content may be incorrect. Set “Allow Recall to be enabled” to Enabled. Set “Turn off saving snapshots for use with Recall” to Disabled.

Some Insiders may experience an issue where Recall is unable to automatically save snapshots, and the setting can’t be turned on in Settings. We’re working on a fix for this issue.

Recall can be enabled or disabled from “Turn Windows features on or off”. We are caching the Recall binaries on disk while we test add/remove. In a future update we will completely remove the binaries. [Click to Do] [REMINDER] If any of your actions on image entities are no longer appearing, please ensure you have the latest updates for the Photos and Paint app from the Microsoft Store. [REMINDER] The intelligent text actions leverage the power of Microsoft’s secure cloud to improve your text results by ensuring prompts and responses are safe and appropriate. This data is automatically deleted. Local moderation to ensure the safety of prompts and responses will be added in the future, replacing this cloud endpoint. The following known issues will be fixed in future updates to Windows Insiders: Sometimes additional context is given when using more intelligent text actions powered by Phi Silica. [Improved Windows Search] [REMINDER] For improved Windows Search on Copilot+ PCs, it is recommended that you plug in your Copilot+ PC for the initial search indexing to get completed. You can check your search indexing status under Settings > Privacy & security > Searching Windows. [File Explorer] We’re working on the fix for an issue causing File Explorer to be very slow to close for some Insiders when closing using the X button. This may also have an impact on the other title bar buttons. [Task Manager] After adding the new CPU Utility column, you may notice that System Idle Process always shows as 0.

The CPU graphs in the Performance page are still using the old CPU utility calculations.

As usual, you can find the announcement post in the official Windows Blog.