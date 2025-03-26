Windows 11 Canary build 27283 fixes File Explorer rendering issues, Settings crashes, more

Canary Channel in the Windows Insider program has a new build for testers. Build 27283 has arrived with a set of general improvements, fixes for File Explorer rendering issues, ctfmon.exe crashes, Settings app bugs, and more.

Here is the changelog:

[General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs.

Here is what was fixed:

[File Explorer] Fixed an issue where File Explorer might be blank and not render if you ALT + Tab to it from a minimized state in the latest Canary builds.

Fixed an issue where the see more menu “…” in the command bar was drawing in the wrong direction at some resolutions.

As part of our ongoing commitment to improving File Explorer accessibility, this release includes increased support for the text scaling (via Settings > Accessibility > Text size) across File Explorer, File Open/Save dialogs and the copy dialogs. [Input] Fixed an issue which could cause a ctfmon.exe crash when copying content from certain apps.

Fixed an issue where GetRawInputData was unexpectedly failing to read data in some cases, with lastWin32Errror invalid handle error. [Login and Lock] Fixed an issue where clicking Sign in Options was crashing for some Insiders. [Settings] Fixed an issue which could cause Settings to crash when interacting with Bluetooth & Devices > Cameras.

Fixed an issue causing some unexpected space at the top of System > Sound, and some other Settings pages. [Printing] Fixed an issue where non-admin users couldn’t uninstall printers that they’d added.

Fixed an issue which was causing some Insiders to unexpectedly see a message saying a Send to OneNote driver for printing wasn’t working. [Other] Fixed an issue which was causing certain apps to fail to install in Builds 27813+. Fixed an underlying issue which was causing some Insiders to unexpectedly get bugchecks with UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR when upgrading or clean installing the latest builds.

Fixed an issue where when using CopyPixels the pixels may be unexpectedly inverted in certain cases.

Fixed an issue in the latest Canary builds where traffic routing might not work correctly when network adapters were connected.

And here is the list of known bugs:

[General] [ IMPORTANT NOTE FOR COPILOT+ PCs ] If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”.

] If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”. [NEW] The toggle to get the latest updates as they are available via Settings > Windows Update is not rendering correctly and gets turned off by itself. This is just a visual issue and will be fixed in a future flight soon. [Taskbar] We’re working on the fix for an issue where the taskbar icons aren’t increasing in size as they should when using your PC in a tablet posture.

You can find the announcement post here.